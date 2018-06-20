H&M x Love Stories Lingerie Collaboration

H&M always brings the most exciting collaborations. So far, the Swedish fast fashion retailer has teamed up with numerous luxury brands including Balmain, Kenzo, Erdem, Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney and many more. While we wait for the upcoming collection with Moschino, the label wants to keep you entertained with a special lingerie line. What makes this new drop so special is the collaboration with the beloved brand Love Stories.



The lingerie capsule will come just in time for fall. Now, you can look trendy even in your underwear. Love Stories is a very popular Danish label, founded in 2013. Their main goal is to create sexy lingerie that is also comfortable. The brand’s “mix and match” policy is what makes their designs so cool. You will see plenty of prints such as florals, animal, stripes, stars, lace details in both daring and cute pastel shades. Each piece is meant to look amazing when mismatched with an opposing print.

The collaboration will feature bralettes, socks, eye masks, thongs, pajamas, tops, slip dresses, travel bags and more. There will be 20 pieces, all done in cute, colorful prints. The two brands chose bralettes to be the centerpiece in their line. It’s Love Stories’ signature piece that will now come in a new color wave and upgraded prints. So far H&M has released numerous fashion collaborations, but this one is their first-ever that focuses on lingerie. The shade range starts with light baby pink, white and extends to olive green, grey, navy, and black.

“Lingerie has always been an important part of the fashion [industry] but may be seen just as practical. With this collaboration, we really want to show that lingerie can be as fun and expressive as clothing, even if not always visible. Love Stories is the perfect [combination]. We’ve admired Marloes [Hoedeman] for a long time for her energy, vision, and her projects, so we are glad to have worked together.”- explained H&M’s design director Pernilla Wohlfahrt in a press release.

The H&M x Love Stories collaboration will arrive in stores on August 9. The cute pieces will be available online worldwide on the same date. You have almost two months to save up and steal these affordable gorgeous pieces that will make you look stylish even in your sleep. Don’t forget that the trend of wearing lingerie as clothing is going strong among celebrities. So the next time you need a chic bralette to flaunt with your see-through blouse you know where to turn to.

Photo Credit: H&M x Love Stories