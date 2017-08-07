H&M’s Brand Arket Unveiled Its First Campaign

Back in March, the extremely popular affordable fashion brand H&M announced their latest upcoming project. The fashion group surprised everyone with their decision to expand in a completely new brand Arket. The sole purpose of Arket is to deliver timeless products made of quality materials.

Just a few months later, Arket revealed its first collection. The brand teased their new project in June, and from now on, everyone will be able to see the new designs. As expected and announced, the collection is rich in high-quality daily essentials. All of the pieces have a strong Scandinavian vibe. Additionally, the designs are very wearable and always welcome in everyone’s closet. Arket will deliver ready-to-wear clothing for both men and women, as well as a special homeware selection.

The ad campaign was shot by Zoe Ghertner. Jodie Barnes is the stylist that took care of the effortlessly cool looks in the pictures. You will notice several different materials, colors, and patterns. In other words, Arket has the perfect pieces of clothing that you can wear for many upcoming seasons. Among the designs, there is a super cool floral dress that is expected to be sold out in just minutes. Another standout piece is the gray check suit and the several high-quality warm coats.

“Sustainability has been a primary consideration in developing the Arket brand and naturally incorporated in all processes, from the choice of suppliers and materials to inform customers about how to care for their products to prolong their lifespan. Each item in the product family is intended to be a perfect version of itself — everything has earned its place on the shelf.”- claims the official press release of the brand.

After the mega success of H&M and their products, it is fairly understandable that they are trying to expand. According to officials, the first Arket store will be opened on August 25 in London on Regent Street. Other Arket openings include stores in Copenhagen, Munich, Brussels, Stockholm and more in the near future. Aside from this, the brand will ship online to 18 different European countries starting from August 25. All of the fans who will subscribe to their mailing list will receive a limited time discount and will be able to access the site two days earlier. The prices will range between $25 and $300 USD.

