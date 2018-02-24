Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Holley's Outfit Of The Week 2/23.

This week on the live social media love segments we did, I got a lot of requests for information regarding my outfit. SO, I decided to make it this week’s “Outfit of the week”. Below are the links to purchase the exact jumpsuit, and then the coordinates that are similar, as some of my pieces are no longer available. I also threw in a couple of options for style and budget versatility.

Get This Jumpsuit Here for $58.00  ( also available in black)

Get This Fluted Sleeve Sweater for $29.00 Here.

 

Get This Cropped Sweater With Trumpet Sleeves For $201.60 Here.

Get These Black Patent Boots For $100.00 Here

.

Get These Black Heeled Sandals For $41.96 Here.

Get This BOYY Bag For $900.00 Here.

Get This Black Cross Body Bag For $26.00 Here.

Get This Captain’s Hat For $17.99 Here.

Get This Leather Baker Boy Hat For $280.00 Here.

Get These Black Hoops For $3.00 Here.

 

Get These Black Hoops For $125.00 Here.

Get These Cubism Inspired Earrings For $12.99 Here.

