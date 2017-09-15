Hoop Hype For Fall 2017

Hoop earrings made a resurgence this summer. We know, they peaked back in the late 80s/early 90s when the massive earring style was everywhere. We are very happy to see that hoops have made their way back into fashion with an ever-growing list of mega-stars and social media influencers sporting the hoop hype. This time around jewelry designs have gotten creative with mixed medias and sizes from XXL to teensy-tiny. Hoop earrings made a resurgence this summer. We know, they peaked back in the late 80s/early 90s when the massive earring style was everywhere. We are very happy to see that hoops have made their way back into fashion with an ever-growing list of mega-stars and social media influencers sporting the hoop hype. This time around jewelry designs have gotten creative with mixed medias and sizes from XXL to teensy-tiny.

What makes hoop earrings so attractive? Well, for example, they’re easy to dress up almost anything, from a tee and jeans to fitted dresses to bodysuits tucked into wrap-around-skirts.

We rounded up the different trends that will have make all your hoop dreams come true.