Hoop Hype For Fall 2017

Tash Gold Women’s Earrings, $10.00, available at Asos
Recent Posts
Hoop earrings made a resurgence this summer. We know, they peaked back in the late 80s/early 90s when the massive earring style was everywhere. We are very happy to see that hoops have made their...
This season Jenny Packham decided to skip the glamorous runway shows and presented her newest collection in an intimate atmosphere. The British designer revealed a 25-piece collection that features mesmerizing evening dresses. Packham is not...
Just a day after the official ending of the SS 2018 NYFW Juicy Couture presented the ready-to-wear Spring 2018 collection in a rooftop garden near Rockefeller Center. The brand isn’t part of the NYFW’s calendar...
Bad girl Riri may be in a league of her own, but her premiere cosmetic line is for everyone. According to the star, inclusivity was the most important aspect she considered when creating the beauty...
Another successful New York Fashion Week came to an end. On the other hand, many popular fashion houses decided to pass on New York this year, and move their shows to Paris. Big names such...