Hoop Hype For Fall 2017

oop-earrings-michael-kors-marc-jacobs-fendiHoop earrings made a resurgence this summer. We know, they peaked back in the late 80s/early 90s when the massive earring style was everywhere. We are very happy to see that hoops have made their way back into fashion with an ever-growing list of mega-stars and social media influencers sporting the hoop hype. This time around jewelry designs have gotten creative with mixed medias and sizes from XXL to teensy-tiny.
What makes hoop earrings so attractive? Well, for example, they’re easy to dress up almost anything, from a tee and jeans to fitted dresses to bodysuits tucked into wrap-around-skirts.
We rounded up the different trends that will have make all your hoop dreams come true.

Tash-Metallic-aldo

Tash Gold Women’s Earrings, $10.00, available at Asos

