Fashion

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection

By Updated on

Nicole Richie and her brand House of Harlow 1960 once again teamed up with Revolve. This time is for a holiday collection that is ideal for any party girl out there. House of Harlow 1960 channeled strong 70s vibes for the latest drop. All of the looks feature sparkling outfits you can wear during the festive season. Although the looks are very eye-catching they are also timeless. Nicole’s sequined dresses will most certainly be trending even five years later.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection black dress

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection animal print dress

Richie is taking glam to a whole new level with the latest collaboration. The popular fashionista is known for her impeccable looks, which now you can easily steal. She worked on dresses and feminine suits, all done in festive colors and fabrics. There is one fabric that helps you make a huge statement during the holiday season. It would be such a sad New Year’s Eve without any sequins. Nicole and Revolve thought the same. So they made sure, to load the latest drop with sequins in many shapes and colors.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined suit sequined dress

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined jumpsuit

The collection has all the essential holiday-approved colors. The most dominant ones in the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve line are gold and silver. To those Nicole decided to add hints of red, emerald, blue and black. One of the highlights in the collection is the striped velvet suit. Richie shows off her toned abs while wearing the smooth ensemble with a matching crop top. For all the fierce ladies who can pull off an all-sequined look, Richie included long gowns, cocktail dresses, jumpsuits, and suits.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined dress emerald dress

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined suit

Nicole stars in the official campaign pictures alongside another gorgeous model. Both ladies look more than stunning in House of Harlow’s holiday ad material. Their hair is done in glamorous retro curls that remind of the 70s. The makeup is minimalistic, with a subtle glow on the cheeks and eyes. The ad lookbook is perfectly put together and will make you want to order at least one item right away.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined dress

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined suit

Thanks to this affordable collaboration you can shine like a real diva. And since the holiday season is all about the sparkle, you will finally get to channel your inner goddess after a long, tiring year. The holiday 2017 collection is already available to get. You can exclusively buy all the looks at Revolve.com. If it doesn’t arrive in time for New Year’s Eve, you’ll have plenty of other occasions to flaunt the trendy dresses or suits.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection sequined jumpsuit red suit

Photo Credit: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

Recent Posts

The Boldest Style Move You Can Make This Season

Fashion

The Boldest Style Move You Can Make This Season

We’ve finally come to a time when fashion accepted gender fluidity. There is less of the “women’s fashion is only for women, and men’s fashion is only for men”. These days most of the designs...

Chic Outfits To Get Over The Fear Of Animal Print

Fashion Gallery Trends

Chic Outfits To Get Over The Fear Of Animal Print

There is one single print that ladies are always afraid to include in their outfits. If you think better, there is no other pattern that leaves such a strong impression as the animal one. It...

The Best Fashion & Art Collabs of 2017

Fashion

The Best Fashion & Art Collabs of 2017

When fashion meets art you get the most magnificent pieces you could even hang on your wall. For die-hard fashionistas, it gets better than a visit to the museum because they get to wear them...

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection

Fashion

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection

Nicole Richie and her brand House of Harlow 1960 once again teamed up with Revolve. This time is for a holiday collection that is ideal for any party girl out there. House of Harlow 1960...

Bite Beauty Dropped The Prismatic Pearl Multistick Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Bite Beauty Dropped The Prismatic Pearl Multistick Collection

Bite Beauty is the brand ladies turn to when they want quality makeup. All of their products are non-toxic which is another good reason to give them a try. Right before the end of 2017,...