House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Holiday Collection

Nicole Richie and her brand House of Harlow 1960 once again teamed up with Revolve. This time is for a holiday collection that is ideal for any party girl out there. House of Harlow 1960 channeled strong 70s vibes for the latest drop. All of the looks feature sparkling outfits you can wear during the festive season. Although the looks are very eye-catching they are also timeless. Nicole’s sequined dresses will most certainly be trending even five years later.

Richie is taking glam to a whole new level with the latest collaboration. The popular fashionista is known for her impeccable looks, which now you can easily steal. She worked on dresses and feminine suits, all done in festive colors and fabrics. There is one fabric that helps you make a huge statement during the holiday season. It would be such a sad New Year’s Eve without any sequins. Nicole and Revolve thought the same. So they made sure, to load the latest drop with sequins in many shapes and colors.

The collection has all the essential holiday-approved colors. The most dominant ones in the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve line are gold and silver. To those Nicole decided to add hints of red, emerald, blue and black. One of the highlights in the collection is the striped velvet suit. Richie shows off her toned abs while wearing the smooth ensemble with a matching crop top. For all the fierce ladies who can pull off an all-sequined look, Richie included long gowns, cocktail dresses, jumpsuits, and suits.

Nicole stars in the official campaign pictures alongside another gorgeous model. Both ladies look more than stunning in House of Harlow’s holiday ad material. Their hair is done in glamorous retro curls that remind of the 70s. The makeup is minimalistic, with a subtle glow on the cheeks and eyes. The ad lookbook is perfectly put together and will make you want to order at least one item right away.

Thanks to this affordable collaboration you can shine like a real diva. And since the holiday season is all about the sparkle, you will finally get to channel your inner goddess after a long, tiring year. The holiday 2017 collection is already available to get. You can exclusively buy all the looks at Revolve.com. If it doesn’t arrive in time for New Year’s Eve, you’ll have plenty of other occasions to flaunt the trendy dresses or suits.

Photo Credit: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve