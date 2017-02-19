House of Holland Fall 2017 RTW Collection Was Inspired by Henry Holland’s US Road Trip

House of Holland’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was finally showcased at London Fashion Week earlier yesterday morning, going rodeo and celebrating all things Instagram at the same time. For his autumnal take on fashion, Henry Holland decided to think out of the box focusing on a younger audience that not only is Internet savvy, but is also looking for always new items, aesthetics and styles to get inspired from.

Before jumping to the Instagram-theme patterns, it is worth mentioning the reason behind Henry Holland’s approach to the rodeo-inspired items. Like many designers, Henry Holland couldn’t exempt himself from sharing his concerns about the United States of America’s future, which he transposed to fashion as cheerful designs to celebrate, as a way to exorcise the worrisome historical moment.

“It’s very difficult not to be looking to America at the moment so the collection was kind of my love letter to America. What I wanted to do was celebrate the culture of the country,” Henry Holland explained backstage.

For this reason, the House of Holland fall/winter 2017-18 collection subtly payed homage to one of the America’s most notorious fictional characters, namely Woody Woodpecker, which, combined with the rodeo theme, brought ultra flared trousers, red and blue color combinations, as well as pops of yellow and orange on stage. Big rodeo hats completed most of the country-inspired proposals, often adding completely different patterns to the looks.

The House of Holland fall 2017 collection could be regarded as a well-thought combination of patchworks that somehow will work well with anything we may already own. This statement is particularly effective when it comes to any of the collection’s ensembles unveiled during the show’s first part, as it was through them that Henry Holland expressed his fascination for the world of social media most.

First off, here he wisely played with the proportions and the color palette, making sure everything from oversized, “hygge” figures to must-have colors such as kawaii pinks and indigos had their time to shine on stage. Then, he played with some of Instagram’s most featured hashtags and keywords, using statements such as “daddy” and “bitches” on most of the collection’s sweatshirts (and we bet these will fly off the shelves the soonest!).

With the collection’s first part being all about Internet and the second one being unapologetically rodeo-chic, the House of Holland fall/winter 2017-18 collection’s third and last part was a sort of mixture of both motifs, as he mixed rodeo-inspired flared figures and layers of frills with some of the it-girl’s favorite patterns, namely Vichy prints and camouflages. To spice things up, he even added sheer patterns to some of the line-up’s most sensual garments, ultimately treating us to an all-round 36-piece collection.

Photos courtesy of Vogue