How Adriana Lima Gets Ready for a Night Out

The Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima is one of the longest-serving Angels of the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. She has been with the brand since 1999 and signed her contract in 2000. The Victoria’s Secret 2017 Show will be the 17th for Lima. The model had the honors to open the annual show 5 times in her career. She wore the infamous fantasy bra three times so far, in 2008, 2010 and 2014. But Adriana Lima has no intention to hang up her wings anytime soon. “My plan is to be here as long as gravity lets me,” she said in an interview. Besides her arrangements with Victoria’s Secret, the model has walked runways for multiple luxury high fashion brands such as Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and more.

With such an impressive portfolio you’d think that Adriana Lima is high-maintenance. But the supermodel has a simple glam-up routine that takes less than 2 minutes. See Lima performing her party glam-up magic in this short video below.



We can’t say that we know any other woman who can get ready for the night in less than 2 minutes. Adriana Lima has worked with the best makeup artists in the business, so she probably picked some tips on how to get ready so fast. As a supermodel, Lima travels a lot, so she doesn’t always have enough time to doll-up for hours.

“I love makeup,” she says at the beginning of the video. Makeup is part of her life all these years and that’s why Adriana Lima can get ready in less than 2 minutes. As you can see in the video, Adriana prefers fewer products on her face. She mixes primer and BB cream (even for a party glam) and applies it with her hands(another surprising fact). A-listers are obsessed with glowy skin, so Adriana Lima is. The model admitted that she doesn’t like a matte finish on her skin.

For the eye makeup, she opts for nudes (classic) and defines her lower lash line with a darker brown eyeshadow. The model lightly applies a shimmery eyeshadow all over her eyelids, and that’s it for the eyes. She finishes off with mascara and continues on her face. She has no contouring and no brow routine ( makes life so much easier). But she is always indecisive on the lipstick. According to the model, she loves to switch lipsticks and experiment with different lip colors. Sounds like a fun thing to do before going out!