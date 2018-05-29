Celebrities Fashion Video

How Celebrities Spent Memorial Day Weekend

By Updated on

Watch the video to see how your favorite A-listers celebrated Memorial Day Weekend.



Valentino to Launch Beauty With The Help of L’Oréal

Fashion

Valentino to Launch Beauty With The Help of L’Oréal

For makeup junkies, the beauty industry is at its best now. Years ago the drugstore was a sad place while the high-end products were appealing only to a limited audience who was able to afford...

A-Listers Embrace The Sheer Trend At Dior Cruise 2019 Show

Celebrities Fashion Video

A-Listers Embrace The Sheer Trend At Dior Cruise 2019 Show

Show-goers at Dior 2019 flaunted sexy sheer pieces. Feast your eyes on their sultry looks in this video.

Dior Cruise 2019 Show Had Horses on The Runway

Fashion Video

Dior Cruise 2019 Show Had Horses on The Runway

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior's Cruise 2019 show was a never seen spectacle! Watch the video for more details.

Spectrum X Disney “The Little Mermaid” Brush Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Spectrum X Disney “The Little Mermaid” Brush Collection

All of Disney and The Little Mermaid fans should start saving up right away. If you are a fan and a makeup junkie, you will be more than excited to hear that Spectrum collaborated with...