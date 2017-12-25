Fashion

How Phoebe Philo Redefined Fashion

Updated on

After 10 years as a creative director of Céline, Phoebe Philo is leaving the fashion house. The word about Philo’s departure was out since a while ago, but the designer denied all the rumors. Her last work for Céline will be the Fall 2018 collection, that will showcase in March.

“Working with Céline has been an exceptional experience for me these last 10 years. I am grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and committed team and I would like to thank everyone along the way who has been part of the collaborations and conversations…it’s been amazing.”- the designer stated.

How Phoebe Philo Redefined Fashion black pants turtleneck
Photo Credit: WireImage

After her arrival in Céline, Phoebe changed the whole perception of the fashion audience for the brand. She managed to transform it into one of the leading fashion houses with recognizable and trendy aesthetics. Referred to as the “designer who knows what women want”, Philo has her fair share of successes and victories in fashion. She is solely responsible for redefining some of the biggest stereotypes in women’s clothing. Thanks to her innovative approach, she changed so many of our perspectives of what is fashionable and classic. The chic camel coats, work pants and masculine outwear is a part of our everyday life to this extent, all because of Phoebe Philo.

How Phoebe Philo Redefined Fashion black suit oversized scarf
Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

Before Céline, Philo worked 8 years in Chloé, from 1997 to 2006. Phoebe was the creative director of Chloé for five years, since 2001. She took over the leading position in the French fashion house in 2008. Until then, Céline was nothing but a forgotten brand that didn’t rank high in the fashion industry.

How Phoebe Philo Redefined Fashion yellow skirt pink blazer
Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

Philo grew to be one of the most influential designers thanks to her broad-minded thinking and innovative creations. She has a huge impact on the fashion we know today. Lead by her motto “for women, by a woman”, Phoebe is responsible for many of the trends we can’t live without. Her strongly accented sense of mixing feminine and masculine cuts changed the way women dress. We all followed her immaculate vision of minimalism without even knowing it. That is her biggest power as a designer and a trendsetter. She made the same trends apply to all ages, sizes, and races, which is an achievement worth a lot of praise.

How Phoebe Philo Redefined Fashion floral dresses
Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

Phoebe’s next move is still a mystery. Every single fashion house will be lucky to have such a genius as a part of their leading team. There is speculation that Philo will be taking over Christopher Bailey’s spot in Burberry. For now, she looks forward to a well-deserved rest from all the craziness going on in the fashion world.

How Phoebe Philo Redefined Fashion floral pants sweater
Photo Credit: Monica Feudi / Feudiguaineri.com

