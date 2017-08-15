How To Pull Off Boyfriend Jeans Like a Celebrity

Boyfriend jeans can turn a basic outfit into a cool fashion moment. It’s not your typical straight pair of jeans neither your hot skinny jeans. Boyfriend jeans are like a piece loaned from your stronger half’s wardrobe. Even though the boyfriend jeans have a strong masculine vibe, you can still feel feminine while wearing them. Just pair the boyfriend jeans with a hot crop top or an elegant shirt and you are ready to turn heads. If you want to keep the masculine vibe, wear your boyfriend jeans with vintage t shirts and sneakers.

The boyfriend jeans are a very versatile piece of clothing. Besides sneakers, you could pair your boyfriend jeans with high heels and wear them for a night out. They go well with both sporty and elegant pieces, so don’t be afraid to experiment. The best thing about them is that they are very comfortable. Your skinny jeans might look good on any outfit, but they aren’t the most comfortable piece you own. With the boyfriend jeans, you could make a huge fashion statement without compromising on the comfort.

There are many styles of the boyfriend jeans. You could opt for very baggy boyfriend jeans as well as tighter, more feminine versions of this style. There are also plain, classic styles and ripped ones perfect for off-duty outfits.

Ripped boyfriend jeans are celebrities’ favorite. The biggest It girls from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Rihanna and Hailey Baldwin are often spotted with boyfriend jeans. They style them in many ways and offer a major inspiration for all of those who look for ideas on how to wear their boyfriend jeans.

Feast your eyes on these cool celebrities’ outfits that feature boyfriend jeans and learn how to style them the right way.

Rihanna