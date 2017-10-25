How To Style A Turtleneck Like A Real Fashionista

Chances are, you are already tired of all the old-fashioned ways to wear a turtleneck. It is probably the last piece of clothing you want to wear from your wardrobe. Thanks to bloggers, we can enjoy many chic ways to wear the turtleneck this season.

Jeans and boots are the simplest way to go. This fall you can upgrade that outfit by adding a statement coat, cool bag or eye-catching accessories. Go with a chic skirt or shorts if you don’t like ordinary combinations. Turtlenecks are among the most versatile clothing items. During cold days you can use them for layering. We’ve all worn them under chunky sweaters and warm coats. They are available in many colors and styles. Turtlenecks can be simple, but they can also feature fun details that will add a chic vibe to your outfit.

Next time you are getting a turtleneck, just skip the classic colors such as black, white or nudes. Vibrant colors will make your whole look pop. Different, unusual prints and textures are always welcomed and look ideal with jeans. Oversized knitted turtlenecks are trending right now. Most fashionistas own one in their closet. Influencers sometimes even wear them as sweater dresses and style them with over-the-knee boots.

If you are still sticking with the black turtleneck, there are many great ways to match it. Monochromatic looks are big right now. Famous bloggers are wearing it with asymmetric skirts, black boots, and a black bag. This is the safest outfit ever. If you change your mind add a little color with accessories.

We picked super-chic outfits that will help you style your turtleneck this fall. Take a look at all the fun ways you can make this item a regular part of your looks.