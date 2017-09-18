How To Upgrade Your Office Style This Fall

Dear ladies, the era of power dressing officially began. It’s time to upgrade your go-to outfit that consists of classic trousers and shirt. The office style is a major trend this fall both on and off work. So, now is the perfect time to invest in office-approved pieces since you can wear them everywhere. This fall you need suits with confident cuts that reflect the powerful woman you are. Wake up your inner bossy lady because it’s all about intelligent femininity in the following seasons.

A formal blazer is another excellent choice. This fall checks and plaids are must-have pieces in your wardrobe. So, almost every brand has these patterns in their fall offerings. Don’t hesitate to invest in a suit or blazer in these patterns because checks and plaids are never passé.

Choose your shapes wisely on the days you want to feel extra comfortable at work. Opt for pieces that don’t interact with your silhouette much. Wide leg trousers, jumpsuits made of soft fabrics, chic pleated midi skirts, maxi or midi dresses are just a few of the options. For extra comfort treat your feet with sneakers in the infamous athleisure style. With the rise of this style, many retailers started selling sneakers that blend seamlessly with formal outfits.

Work-approved dresses are another chic option. This fall you can choose between attention-grabbing floral printed dresses or simple plain ones.

Don’t forget to take your favorite pair of jeans at work sometimes. Vintage styles of jeans are very popular right now and they happen to make great office outfits. Pair them with cool shirt and blazer that will add a formal vibe to your look.

We prepared a gallery of chic office-approved ensembles to help you upgrade your work style. Take a look and get ready to be the best-dressed person at your workplace.