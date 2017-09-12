How To Wear Checks and Plaids in Fall 2017

Checks and plaids are among the biggest pattern trends from the fall runway shows. Now is the perfect time to consider all the different ways you can wear checks and plaids. These patterns are a staple in our fall wardrobe, and this year they finally have a special treatment.

With the rise of the female power suits, checks and plaids got in the spotlight. There is no better way to upgrade your office style than with a tailored-to-perfection check suit. This year the office gals will have a chance to make multiple interesting fashion choices. Plaid shirts, check blazers and dresses in either of these patterns are the ultimate office-approved pieces. The business style will be popular outside of the office as well. You could attend all the after work parties as the best-dressed person in the room.

Check and plaid coats are must-have pieces for the upcoming season. These patterned coats will transform the boring outfit into a chic fashion moment. Pick some of these prints in unexpected colors for a bolder impression. This year’s fall fashion trends advise the bolder the better, so just have fun with your fashion choices.

Another must-have piece that deserves a special spot in your wardrobe is the blazer. A check or plaid blazer is a timeless piece that you could keep for good. These blazers are very versatile and always in style. You could complete your formal attire, pair it with your go-to pair of jeans, or wear it over a dress. The check and plaid blazers are a great investment that you don’t have to feel guilty about making it.

We prepared a gallery of check and plaid fall looks to give you an idea how to wear these stylish patterns. Get ready to flaunt an Instagram-worthy outfit approved by the latest fall trends.