As a part of today’s celebrity fashion inspo, we bring you 16 fresh ways to style your shorts this summer. Shorts are the go-to piece for this season, no matter if they are denim, khaki or floral. Check out the pictures below to get some extra ideas.

Beyonce

Beyonce’s looks are always on point. She even found a way to make ripped denim shorts look classy. Bey matched her hot shorts with a simple white tee, heavily embellished blazer, red sheer heels and a bag with her name on it.