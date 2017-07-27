How to Wear Jumpsuits According to Celebrities

Jumpsuits are probably one of the most comfortable pieces of clothing you can wear. They are currently making a huge comeback and are the choice of many celebrities. These onesies are available in many different designs, and each season they get better. It doesn’t matter if you are opting for a simple and chic look or an elegant and glamorous occasion. For the simpler versions, you can go with denim, khaki or floral jumpsuits and rompers. And if you have that special wedding or party, a little sequin won’t hurt anybody. Jumpsuits can be worn in any season. When you decide to go with this clothing piece you don’t need to overthink and mix and match several separates. Just put them on, throw on some good accessories, and you are ready to go.

Jennifer Lopez is the celebrity that looks good in everything. The one thing that she has really mastered is wearing jumpsuits and rompers. She has them on during her shows, on the runway, and for everyday wear. We all know how much this Latina loves sparkle and sequins. That is why she has several unforgettable looks in embellished jumpsuits. Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, as the biggest trendsetters also tried this trend. Other influencers, such as Kendall Jenner, Miranda Kerr, Rihanna, and Emily Ratajkowski already rocked this trend. Here is some celebrity inspo on how to wear jumpsuits this season.

Jennifer Lopez