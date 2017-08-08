Fashion Gallery Style Tips

How To Wear Mixed Prints

Pairing patterns is truly an artistry and a lot of people are scared to wear such risky outfits. It may seem there are no rules, but you have to make sure that the prints look good with one another. We might have less of the summer left but is still not too late to experiment with the colorful prints. Keep in mind that the summer is the best season to flaunt a fun print-on-print outfit.

Adding one print to your outfit might look stylish but we want to encourage you to try something even better. The most effective mixed pattern outfits are the ones with tops and bottoms with different patterns. Since this is a very daring choice, you have to be very careful with the patterns. Keep in mind that some patterns don’t look good with one another. A great idea is to mix stripes with floral print. Another option is to mix the same prints in different colors or sizes. If you want to flaunt a mixed print outfit in a softer version you can add printed shoes, bags, and accessories to your regular outfit.

If you aren’t afraid to experiment we suggest you pick prints in vibrant colors. Eye catching prints in vivid colors will make the boldest outfits. These outfits are hard to miss and will put you in the center of the attention everywhere you show up.

Don’t forget that you still have enough time until the end of the summer to pair the most colorful prints from your wardrobe.To help you master the mixed print outfits we prepared a gallery of cool patterned ensembles. Take a look at these vibrant print-on-print outfits and learn how to mix prints like a real fashionista.

How to Wear Mixed Prints Floral Dress and Floral Bag
Photo Courtesy of roseyandivyjournal.com
