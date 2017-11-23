How To Wear White In Winter

White outfits in winter are always risky. Even the biggest fashion influencers can make mistakes with this color during the cold days. Usually, while the holiday season is on, we tend to wear darker colors. Black and navy shades are the favorites for many ladies. They are also the safest ones that guarantee elegant and trendy looks without mistakes. While fashion bloggers feel very confident in wearing any color at any time, that is not the case with most of us. Last winter the trends mostly involved gorgeous shades such as burgundy, brown and dark green. But this year white is taking over runways and street style looks.

It doesn’t have to be an all-white look. This color goes great with many others. For example, you can always add a pop of drama with an orange sweater or red shoes. Oversized sweaters and sweater dresses colored in white are a must-have for this winter. Many famous influencers wore them with asymmetric midi skirts and statement boots. Another thing you can try with a white outfit is a chic belt around your waist. For example, Olivia Palermo wore her sweater dress with a black coat and combat boots. She also added a belt, that gave her minimalist look a little edge.

White boots are already a thing. Starting from chic ankle ones to daring over-the-knee styles these boots will fit in most of your outfits. For those who decide to go all-white, it is smart to add accessories, bags or shoes in other colors. It can be any shade starting with gold, red, black, beige to a fun print. This small trick will avoid the possibility your monochromatic outfit to go wrong.

There are hundreds of gorgeous white coats that will make your outfit fashionable and keep you warm at the same time. If you are still not ready to take that risk, you can start with a printed coat that will do the job. Also, leather trenches are trending right now. They are ideal for colder days and all of your favorite bloggers already own one. White boots and white trench coat- nothing can beat that combo.

Check out these fashionable outfits that include a lot of white-hued pieces. They will help you style your favorite jeans, skirts, coats, and boots. Thanks to famous fashion bloggers you can pull off a risky and chic ensemble that won’t look like it’s too much.