Hudson Jeans Tapped Kaia Gerber for The Fall 2017 Campaign

Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old model daughter is slowly becoming one of the most popular faces in the fashion industry. Kaia Gerber is the star of the Fall 2017 campaign for the American brand Hudson Jeans. The up-and-coming young model has already landed several huge campaigns and shows. Kaia became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in September last year. In the beginning of 2017, she was introduced as the star of the Daisy Marc Jacobs fragrances.

Gabriel Day-Lewis is another rising face, that makes an appearance in the ad photos. He is the son of the popular, Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis. Gabriel made his runway debut in 2015, at a Chanel show. Aside from having a successful modeling career, he is also a singer that appears under the name Gabriel-Kane.

The iconic Patrick Demarchelier is behind the campaign shots, while David Lipman appears as an art director. The official release date of the complete ad campaign is still not revealed. It’s expected to be during the next month, when videos, pictures, and other advertising material will be released in the media.

Another pleasant surprise from Hudson Jeans is their upcoming collaboration with Baja East. Baja East is a fairly new luxury brand, established in 2013, by the designers John Targon and Scott Studenberg. They are known for their ambisexual designs, that are described as laid-back luxury. The idea of the duo is to produce everyday wear, that combines male and female cuts. The exclusive Baja East X Hudson Jeans line will be revealed during Baja’s runway show at the New York Fashion Week. The show is scheduled for September 12, and this will be the first time for Hudson Jeans to appear on the NYFW.

Hudson Jeans is an emerging Los-Angeles-based denim company. The jeans brand was founded in 2002, and it is a favorite place to shop for many celebrities including Cara Delevingne, Solange Knowles, and others. Georgia May-Jagger was the previous muse of the brand. She starred in several of their campaigns throughout the years. Hudson Jeans is making huge efforts to grow their business globally. The brand constantly advertises and hires emerging young faces in the fashion industry. During the FYF Festival in Los Angeles, the denim label appeared as the official sponsor of the event. The biggest stars of the event such as Jaime King, Chanel Iman, and Vanessa Hudgens were dressed in their popular jeans.

