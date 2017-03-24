Hugo Boss’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line Is Packed With Cozy Winter Clothes

Hugo Boss’ fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear runway show was greatly missed during New York Fashion Week’s February catwalks, as the Boss headquarters decided to showcase the label’s fall 2017 fashions at Hugo Boss’ showroom in New York this week.

News that Hugo Boss was skipping its usual New York Fashion Week show broke earlier in 2016, consequently starting the rumor about creative director Jason Wu’s imminent departure from the famous fashion house. This led Hugo Boss’ chief brand officer Ingo Wilts to assure Wu’s fans that the fashion designer wasn’t going anywhere, and that the brand’s choice to skip the usual schedules had to deal more with Hugo Boss’ legacy than anything else.

“Our womenswear is, and will remain, a key component of our medium-term growth strategy, and the creative input offered by Jason Wu remains extremely important to us,” he declared back in November in an official press note. “We value his work very highly. However, it is essential that we achieve a better balance between our menswear, which has traditionally been so pivotal for us, and our womenswear.”

As promised, Hugo Boss’ fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection came flawlessly on time, making those who feared some sort of low-quality consequences heave a sigh of relief. Jason Wu’s visions of the upcoming season were not compromised by Hugo Boss’ strategic reconstruction at all, but rather presented a self-confident woman who doesn’t take herself too seriously.

“Last spring was much about knocking the stuffing out of the suiting. It’s about making it more approachable and much less office-y,” Wu declared backstage. “With the increasing emphasis on leisurewear and comfort, it’s important to soften the silhouette.”

Relaxed, wearable yet with clear high-end accents that are one of Hugo Boss’ signature trademarks, Jason Wu’s Hugo Boss fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection predominantly focused on separates, the tailored lines of which got often lightened up either with rich orange shades and floral patterns, or more sporty-chic little touches that, at times, could help create covetable total-athleisure looks to channel all winter long.

When not embellishing the items with his rusty orange patterns, Jason Wu dipped most of his Hugo Boss fall 2017 ensembles in oversized, black and white checkered patterns that inevitably reminded us of the Nineties fashions, here reinforced throughout the lace embroideries of some of the slip dresses, as well as the boxy bomber jackets and oversized sweaters.

Softened silhouettes and Nineties-inspired leitmotifs aside, this Hugo Boss fall 2017 rtw collection also features another important pattern – strong winter-approved aesthetics. Like many other collections, Hugo Boss’ lineup also appears to be carefully structured toward the utilitarian wear, here mainly translated to cozy trench coats and bombers.

We are more than convinced that Hugo Boss’ new structure will always treat us to extremely wearable pieces to invest in, regardless the season or the runway show format.

