ICB Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection Is About Sporty Winter Looks

The ICB fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off the wonders that can be created with a limited color palette. The blue, white, black and grey chosen were used crisply and designed to be layered in a variety of aesthetically pleasing ways. The collection featured a lot of uneven hemlines some slanted, some a bit choppy. Part of the collection was clearly geared at being out in the elements for a good period of time, showing off snow suits and knit hats.

Japanese based ICB – The International Concept Brand – has become incredibly interesting since being steered by Makoto Takada. The overall appearance of the ICB fall 2017 collection looks like a two-piece set can be worn a lot of different ways, each as interesting as the original, whereas others can only be worn together as designed which is limiting. The goal according to ICB is to unite the world and I can personally see that a lot of the very cool items could make it worldwide as a good look, even though fashions and trends vary worldwide.

The brand does seem to have given everything a lot of thought, allowing for those who enjoy themselves outdoors in the cold to be able to clothe themselves appropriately. Many other collections also do not do this. High amounts of snow mean people who have them prefer to wear snow pants, which are notoriously bulky and noisy. The sacrifice of very fashionable snow pants is not a problem here; these ski and snow pants appear to be incredibly light without losing the insulation.

By far the coolest looking item in the ICB fall/winter 2017-2018 collection is the black leather jacket with the blue fur and buckled cuffs. The blue chosen for the fur seems to glow under the lights and against the black. The buckles gave it a bit of an edge, and overall the look with the black V-necked shirt over the white thermal and black tailored pants is pretty amazing. There were hints of yellow accentuating an all black outfit, but outside of it being bright against the black of the outfit it was not enough to be considered a core color of the collection.

One detail that I hope people really catch an eye to is the use of the carabiners as a belt buckle. It was a choice, enhancing the idea that the ICB fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection is built for those who like to be active during winter as well. A blue mohair sweater set was interesting, and would certainly appeal to some, but a white oversized turtleneck sweater looked particularly amazing on the chosen model. Above it was a large white coat with an off-center zipper and high neckline. It is definitely a cool winter collection.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio