ICYMI Amazon Launched “The Fix”- a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line

Amazon is taking another step further in the fashion industry. The retail giant debuted a new shoe and handbag collection called The Fix. This is a completely new in-house line that is a part of Amazon Fashion. With this move, Amazon is helping to secure its place as one of the most visited stores for modern shoppers.

The Fix is a fashion line that features modern and chic shoes and handbags. Each month, the collection will be updated with many new designs, which are meant for a diverse range of customers. Currently, The Fix offers 45 items. Amazon’s idea is to create a brand that presents designs for everyone that don’t cost too much. You will be surprised at how fashionable Amazon’s designs are. The collection will only be available for Amazon Prime users.

The shoes are made for modern fashionistas that follow the latest trends. You will see several slip-on mules, which are currently ruling the fashion world. Some of them are flat, while others have that cool block heel. Other styles include ankle booties, lace-up ballet flats, sneakers, slip-on shoes, stiletto flats, and more.

The bag diversity is also pretty impressive. There is a style for everyone and for most occasions. The Fix will provide you with cool cross-body bags in vibrant colors, cute backpacks, and suede evening clutches.

“We wanted to deliver on an amazing, accessible price point with well-made shoes. What we’re so focused on is bringing the joy back to shopping. … We just want our customers to have that great moment where a great shoe can totally change their look. We want to give her more and more options to choose from. It’s about hitting all the notes in what the customer is looking for.”- said Kate Dimmock, the fashion director of Amazon for Footwear News.

The prices will range between $49 and $150. The mega-retailer is also launching a new Prime Wardrobe service, which will sell more than 1 million products. This is a completely new approach to shopping. With the Prime Wardrobe option, people are going to be able to order the things that they like without paying for them upfront. Once they have them delivered, they can decide what they’ll keep, and pay for the items then. Another very exciting thing to expect is Amazon’s collaboration with the popular sportswear brand Nike.

