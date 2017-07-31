Fashion

ICYMI Amazon Launched “The Fix”- a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line

By Updated on

Amazon is taking another step further in the fashion industry. The retail giant debuted a new shoe and handbag collection called The Fix. This is a completely new in-house line that is a part of Amazon Fashion. With this move, Amazon is helping to secure its place as one of the most visited stores for modern shoppers.

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line handbag

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line ankle booties

The Fix is a fashion line that features modern and chic shoes and handbags. Each month, the collection will be updated with many new designs, which are meant for a diverse range of customers. Currently, The Fix offers 45 items. Amazon’s idea is to create a brand that presents designs for everyone that don’t cost too much. You will be surprised at how fashionable Amazon’s designs are. The collection will only be available for Amazon Prime users.

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line blue mules Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line black mules

The shoes are made for modern fashionistas that follow the latest trends. You will see several slip-on mules, which are currently ruling the fashion world. Some of them are flat, while others have that cool block heel. Other styles include ankle booties, lace-up ballet flats, sneakers, slip-on shoes, stiletto flats, and more.

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line embroidered mules

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line lace-up ballerina flats

The bag diversity is also pretty impressive. There is a style for everyone and for most occasions. The Fix will provide you with cool cross-body bags in vibrant colors, cute backpacks, and suede evening clutches.

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line purple bag Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line handbag

“We wanted to deliver on an amazing, accessible price point with well-made shoes. What we’re so focused on is bringing the joy back to shopping. … We just want our customers to have that great moment where a great shoe can totally change their look. We want to give her more and more options to choose from. It’s about hitting all the notes in what the customer is looking for.”- said Kate Dimmock, the fashion director of Amazon for Footwear News.

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line mules

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line sneakers

The prices will range between $49 and $150. The mega-retailer is also launching a new Prime Wardrobe service, which will sell more than 1 million products. This is a completely new approach to shopping. With the Prime Wardrobe option, people are going to be able to order the things that they like without paying for them upfront. Once they have them delivered, they can decide what they’ll keep, and pay for the items then. Another very exciting thing to expect is Amazon’s collaboration with the popular sportswear brand Nike.

Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line red cross body bag Amazon Debuts “The Fix” a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line sandals

Photo Courtesy: Amazon

Recent Posts

ICYMI Amazon Launched “The Fix”- a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line

Fashion

ICYMI Amazon Launched “The Fix”- a Stylish Shoe and Handbag Line

Amazon is taking another step further in the fashion industry. The retail giant debuted a new shoe and handbag collection called The Fix. This is a completely new in-house line that is a part of...

Couch Florals: How to Make this Runway Fall 2017 Trend Ready-to-Wear

Fashion

Couch Florals: How to Make this Runway Fall 2017 Trend Ready-to-Wear

With summer coming to an end, it's time to talk about fall fashion. One of the biggest trends for fall 2017 is to wear couch floral prints. This means instead of wearing the usual floral...

This Spray-On Rainbow Headband is a Fun, Temporary Accessory

Hairstyles

This Spray-On Rainbow Headband is a Fun, Temporary Accessory

Rainbow hair is appearing all over social media in many different forms. It is really hard not to love this mesmerizing trend. The newest upgrade is the spray-on rainbow headband, one of the most original...

Alexander Wang & Adidas Originals Release the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration

Fashion

Alexander Wang & Adidas Originals Release the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration

Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals released the first drop of their Season 2 collection. Alexander Wang constantly implements new changes in the way that he delivers his new collections. He launched the first collaboration in a...

Instagram Star Jazmina is The New CoverGirl Ambassador

Perfumes & Makeup

Instagram Star Jazmina is The New CoverGirl Ambassador

The very popular Instagram makeup artist Jazmina Daniel is the new face of CoverGirl. The young Jazmina is followed by more than 1.2 million people and is known for her mesmerizing lip art. To celebrate...