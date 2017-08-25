Iman on Iman: The Stories Behind Her Vogue Shoots

Iman is one of the most iconic and beautiful models in the history. Her modeling career started at a very young age in Kenya. Iman was discovered by the famous Peter Beard who is responsible for her huge success. Her first photoshoot was for Vogue in 1976, when she was only 20 years old. The model moved to New York and started pursuing her dreams. According to her interview, she never expected or imagined that a simple girl from eastern Africa could become such an influential name. Take a look at the emotional video where Iman tells the stories behind her Vogue covers.



Her name means “faith” in Arabic. Iman explains that she had a lot of faith during her beginnings, and that’s what kept her going. Once Peter showed the photographs he had taken, she officially got her first booking for Vogue. The photoshoot was done by Arthur Elgort for the October issue of the magazine in 1976.

In her mid-30s Iman decided to announce her retirement from modeling with a special goodbye photoshoot. After fifteen successful years of being a supermodel, she decided that it was time to leave the runway to her younger colleagues. The finial shoot was a masterpiece by Helmut Newton, who captured the most amazing pictures to make this astonishing woman enough justice. This was another glamorous Vogue cover for Iman. The photoshoot happened in Helmut’s house in Monte Carlo.

After this, Iman pursued an acting career in Los Angeles. That is where she met her future husband David Bowie. The couple married in 1992. In 1994 they got photographed by Irving Penn for another iconic Vogue cover.

Since her career begun, Iman has been on many covers of this amazing magazine. Her influence in the world of fashion is indisputable. She has left a very strong imprint and is an inspiration to many nowadays models and women in general.