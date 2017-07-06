Inside “Christian Dior, Designer Of Dreams” Exhibition in Paris

The haute couture fashion house Dior is celebrating 70 years of its existence. Dior, founded by the designer Christian Dior, entered the fashion world on February 12, in the distant 1947. Since then the brand had many extremely talented creative directors. In honor of the legendary founder and the creative directors who followed there is an exhibition to showcase their work. The main event at the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week “Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams” is taking place at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

Throughout the years Dior had some of the greatest designers of all times as creative directors. The grand Christian Dior was followed by Marc Bohan, Yves Saint Laurent, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and the current director Maria Grazia Chiuri who is the first female creative director for the brand. The innovative designers scandalized the fashion world many times throughout the years. The former creative director John Galliano brought his idea for papal vestments at the A/W 2000 Dior Show, while Chiuri started a revolution with her “We should all be feminists” t-shirts.

With such a rich history it’s no wonder why the brand decided to throw its biggest retrospective ever. The exhibition features over 300 dresses from the fashion house’s archive as well as pieces from private collections and museums. According to Musée des Arts Décoratifs, this is the largest exhibition shown at this space.

The grand exhibition is divided into 23 different themes curated by Florence Muller. The themes have its own rooms dedicated to the individual work of Christian Dior and the other creative directors. Their creations are surrounded by art and furniture carefully chosen by the museum’s director Olivier Gabet. The rooms have different settings such as gallery, garden, street, and boudoir. Besides clothing pieces, the exhibition shows authentic private letters, accessories, and pieces never shown to the public before.

Dior is well-known for its spectacular exhibitions around the world. Besides exhibitions, the brand has its own museum in Christian Dior’s Granville house. The fashion house publishes 3 to 4 books a year and a quarterly magazine. They also filmed the documentary “Dior and I” in 2014 that screened designer Raf Simon’s creative work for Christian Dior. Anyway, their latest exhibition was an event that surpassed everyone’s expectations. From the pieces to the setting everything was a true treat for the fashion admirers especially the Dior fanatics.