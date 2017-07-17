Inside Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s Wedding

The model Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel tied the knot almost two months ago. They got married in their family home in Brentwood, Los Angeles with an intimate ceremony. Less than 50 people were invited to their wedding celebration and among the attendees were several models. The man behind Snapchat, Evan Spiegel is known for being very secretive. To assure a complete privacy he sent black limousines to pick up the guests at previously arranged checkpoints. Besides couple paparazzo photos of guests arriving at the ceremony, the public had to wait for nearly two months for official pictures.

Considering the fact that Miranda Kerr is a former Victoria Secret Angel and a founder of the beauty line KORA Organics, she knows all things fashion and beauty. Her Snapchat was in the center of the attention because fans were expecting exclusive wedding photos and videos. Two months later the Australian model finally shared snaps from the intimate wedding on her Snapchat. Besides that Vogue managed to get a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding gown.

Vogue accompanied the model to her final fitting and captured her in the mesmerizing custom made Dior gown. The creative director of Dior Maria Grazia Chiuri had the honor to design Miranda Kerr’s wedding gown. Just for the records, this is the very first wedding gown that Maria has designed as a creative director for Dior. The model contacted Maria only couple months after Evan proposed her. Chiuri accepted Kerr’s request without hesitation. Miranda Kerr gave the initial idea for the dress and Chiuri brought her fantasies to life creating a breath-taking fairytale-like gown. The wondrous gown was inspired by the legendary Grace Kelly who wore one of the most memorable Hollywood wedding dresses of all times. Grace Kelly wore the infamous gown at her 1956 wedding with Prince Rainer of Monaco. Miranda Kerr’s gown featured long sleeves, voluminous skirt with floor-sweeping train and discreet embellishments. The gown radiated with simplicity and glamour at the same time. Miranda Kerr complemented the gown with a mesmerizing floral headpiece by Stephen Jones and mile-long veil. The model was covered from head to toe, opposite of the sultry lingerie she used to wear when she was part of the Victoria Secret’s crew.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel,” the model told Vogue

Her husband Evan Spiegel also wore a Dior suit. Even though this wasn’t a traditional wedding ceremony, Miranda’s son from her previous marriage with Orlando Bloom served as a ring-bearer. Her 6-year old wore a navy 3-piece suit by the same fashion house.

Miranda and her Snapchat bae are not an ordinary couple, therefore their wedding was no ordinary celebration as well. To preserve the privacy, the famous couple added a white canopy over the garden. This prevented any helicopters or drones from filming their private moments. Additionally, Miranda and Evan had a ban on social media including Snapchat. That is why the media knew very little about their wedding to this date.

Unlike other couples, Miranda and Evan started their wedding day with yoga. Then the model cooked her husband’s favorite meal, a slow-roasted chicken with turmeric and lemon. It may seem weird that a woman who is about to get married in a couture Dior gown cooks on her wedding day, but apparently, Miranda is a simple girl. The caterers followed her recipe to make more chicken for their guests.

Miranda changed into a short and lacy number for the second half of the celebration and sang karaoke. While many girls dream of a big luxury wedding, millionaires like the supermodel Miranda Kerr and the Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel enjoyed a small private wedding in their backyard.

Photo By Patrick Demarchelier/Vogue