Fashion

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic New York Pop-Up

By Updated on

Carrie Bradshaw is unarguably the first name that pops up in our mind when it comes to fictional shopaholics. The lady who made Carrie Bradshaw so insanely lovable, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the role of a shoe designer a few years ago. Her signature footwear label SJP serves some fancy shoe realness to all fashion obsessives around the globe. Parker perfectly understands the mindset of a shoecoholic, naturally because she is one. Just in time for Black Friday the actress opened her first ever New York pop-up store. Parker chose a central location in the heart of midtown at Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street.

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker New York Pop Up shoe store
Photo Credit: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

“I have a sentimental attachment to this street, actually, because when I played Annie on Broadway, it was right down the street! And Billy Joel has this album called 52nd Street that I love,” Sarah explains the story behind the location to Vogue.

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker New York Pop Up Sarah Jessica Parker in her shoe store
Photo Credit: Jai Lennard

The SJP pop-up store is a dream come true for the brand’s die-hard fans. There is a wall covered in stiletto illustrations custom created by Eric Hughes of Wallshoppe. This pattern is also on onto the shopping bags and the iPhone cases of Sarah’s limited edition collection. The Instagrammable wall is already a sensation on Instagram. Parker claimed that she has already received requests from fans to purchase the wallpaper. She kept the rest of the space simple but chic. The other walls are in the brand’s signature blush-toned pink color. The furniture comes from several vintage shops and Etsy.

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker New York Pop Up shoe store
Photo Credit: Jai Lennard

The SJP pop-up store has the brand’s bestselling shoe styles as well as new exclusive shoe designs on display. The actress-turned-designer made sure to offer something for everybody. From trending flats and sneakers to chic high heels, Parker got you covered on shoes. Sarah Jessica Parker also brought her chic bags in store as well as the cult little black dress. The insanely chic pop-up got the attention of many loyal fans of the shoe brand. According to Vogue, there was a growing crowd outside even 48 hours before the scheduled open date.

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker New York Pop Up shoe store
Photo Credit: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

The most exciting thing about the SJP New York pop-up store is that the actress herself will get in a role of a sales associate. Parker revealed that she will be at the pop-up most of the time, helping her loyal customers to upgrade their shoe closet. The pop-up store is open for 10 days, from November 24 to December 3. Sarah Jessica Parker promised to offer a party for the foot, so be there if you want to treat your feet and get a face-to-face consultation with the fashion legend herself.

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker New York Pop Up glitter shoes
Photo Credit: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

Recent Posts

22 Statement Jeans to Amp Up Your Denim Game

Fashion Gallery Trends

22 Statement Jeans to Amp Up Your Denim Game

Jeans might be the most important piece of clothing in every women’s closet. We are all crazy about them and we all have that favorite pair that makes us look great. Jeans are also the...

Dramatic Makeup Looks to Try for Holiday Parties

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Dramatic Makeup Looks to Try for Holiday Parties

With all the drama around the holidays, your look has to follow up. It may sound like a cliché, but there is nothing wrong with clichés like this: full glam during the holidays is a...

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic New York Pop-Up

Fashion

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic New York Pop-Up

Carrie Bradshaw is unarguably the first name that pops up in our mind when it comes to fictional shopaholics. The lady who made Carrie Bradshaw so insanely lovable, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the role...

Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

In a time when we are all obsessed with stocking up on statement pieces for the upcoming holidays, Just Cavalli released the Pre-Fall 2018 Collection. These pre-fall collections are like a sneak peak of what's...

Wet n Wild Promotes Diversity in “Breaking Beauty” Campaign

Perfumes & Makeup

Wet n Wild Promotes Diversity in “Breaking Beauty” Campaign

Wet n Wild is making a huge step forward in the beauty world. The drugstore brand is breaking boundary after boundary. Just recently they announced that an albino model will front their new campaign. With...