Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic New York Pop-Up

Carrie Bradshaw is unarguably the first name that pops up in our mind when it comes to fictional shopaholics. The lady who made Carrie Bradshaw so insanely lovable, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the role of a shoe designer a few years ago. Her signature footwear label SJP serves some fancy shoe realness to all fashion obsessives around the globe. Parker perfectly understands the mindset of a shoecoholic, naturally because she is one. Just in time for Black Friday the actress opened her first ever New York pop-up store. Parker chose a central location in the heart of midtown at Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street.

“I have a sentimental attachment to this street, actually, because when I played Annie on Broadway, it was right down the street! And Billy Joel has this album called 52nd Street that I love,” Sarah explains the story behind the location to Vogue.

The SJP pop-up store is a dream come true for the brand’s die-hard fans. There is a wall covered in stiletto illustrations custom created by Eric Hughes of Wallshoppe. This pattern is also on onto the shopping bags and the iPhone cases of Sarah’s limited edition collection. The Instagrammable wall is already a sensation on Instagram. Parker claimed that she has already received requests from fans to purchase the wallpaper. She kept the rest of the space simple but chic. The other walls are in the brand’s signature blush-toned pink color. The furniture comes from several vintage shops and Etsy.

The SJP pop-up store has the brand’s bestselling shoe styles as well as new exclusive shoe designs on display. The actress-turned-designer made sure to offer something for everybody. From trending flats and sneakers to chic high heels, Parker got you covered on shoes. Sarah Jessica Parker also brought her chic bags in store as well as the cult little black dress. The insanely chic pop-up got the attention of many loyal fans of the shoe brand. According to Vogue, there was a growing crowd outside even 48 hours before the scheduled open date.

The most exciting thing about the SJP New York pop-up store is that the actress herself will get in a role of a sales associate. Parker revealed that she will be at the pop-up most of the time, helping her loyal customers to upgrade their shoe closet. The pop-up store is open for 10 days, from November 24 to December 3. Sarah Jessica Parker promised to offer a party for the foot, so be there if you want to treat your feet and get a face-to-face consultation with the fashion legend herself.