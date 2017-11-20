Inside Serena Williams’s Lavish Wedding

The greatest tennis superstar of all times Serena Williams and Reddit’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot on November 16 in New Orleans. As everyone expected, the couple prepared a fairytale-like opulent wedding.

The celebration took place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans. Serena is very passionate about painting and art, so the venue felt like the right choice. The venue decor was inspired by The Beauty and The Beast. She made sure that the whole wedding is as nontraditional as possible. For example, the couple opted for sofas facing the altar instead of chairs to add a fashion-show feel to the celebration.

Among the 200 guests were some of the biggest A-listers such as Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian West, Anna Wintour, Ciara, and La La Anthony. Beyonce flaunted the most dramatic mile-long ponytail ever. Chiara, on the other hand, kept it simple but stylish in a black gown with a voluminous skirt. Serena’s sister Venus Williams got in the role of a bridesmaid in a show-stopping white lace & tulle strapless gown. Besides the celebrity guests, the Grand Slam champion bride was the one who got all eyes on her.

The arguably greatest athlete in the world stunned in 3 different dresses. The first dress was a real ball gown. The tennis player never wore such an elegant dress and she wanted something spectacular for her wedding. She flew to London to meet with Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen. The designer created a princess-like gown with voluminous tulle skirt, corset top and matching cape. Serena Williams couldn’t just settle for one look. She also flaunted two other stunning dresses designed by Versace. Donatella Versace claimed that it took 5 embroiderers and 1500 work hours to create the beaded dress. Serena accessorized the look with a 3.5 million worth jewelry by XIV Karats and a bouquet of white roses. Although Serena showed off her girly side, she switched to heavily embellished Nike sneakers with intricate rhinestones. Not everyone can pull off a cocktail Versace dress with sneakers, but Serena Williams knows how to pair her fancy sneakers with style.

The groom looked sharp in a custom Armani suit. He opted for a classic black and white tux and finished off the look with a black bow tie. All of the bridesmaids wore custom Galia Lahav dresses. Her best friend Val Vogt revealed that Serena allowed them to choose their dresses. She wanted her bridesmaids to wear dresses that fit their personality. The star of the night was the 2-months old daughter of the couple Olympia. The little princess wore a tiny, white dress with a voluminous skirt and dazzling belt. Even the bride’s Yorkshire terrier, Chip was wearing his very own tiny tuxedo. Think of Serena and Alexis’s wedding as a modern fairy tale. Serena was a real-life Belle at her The Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding.