Inside Volez, Voguez, Voyagez-Louis Vuitton Exhibition in NY

Louis Vuitton prepared something big for everyone. We are not talking only about the brand’s A-list clientele or those who can afford at least one bag with the LV monogram. This time, the high-fashion brand offers something for free, something that everyday people can enjoy. The “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition captures the brand’s spirit and history since its founding in 1854. The exhibition is housed in the former New York Stock Exchange building and takes two floors.

This expensive show first happened in Paris in 2015, then in Tokyo and Seoul. For the North American debut, the exhibition got a brand new chapter. The “Louis Vuitton LoVes America” chapter features red carpet gowns, Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s 1893 archives at the World Expo, and editorials.

Louis Vuitton has a rich history. So is hard to tell the full story even when you have two large floors. The brand tapped the curator and historian Olivier Saillard to make a selection of the most eminent parts of Louis Vuitton’s travel history. Saillard worked on the 163-year history exhibition for the fashion house two years ago. Back then he was impressed by the founder’s story to success. Mr. Vuitton left his family at the age of 14 to work in Paris as a packer and trunk maker. He traveled for two years by foot only to work in Paris.

So traveling is in the heart of the brand and that is how it all started. Saillard once again wanted to remind us of the man who started this successful story rather than Louis Vuitton as a big brand. That’s why at the very entrance there is an Impressionistic painting of the founder and other personal things such as documents and letters. The “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition celebrated the hard work behind all the glamour. You could see design sketches, wooden tools used to make the first bags and so on.

The exhibition showcases different chapters of the human travel throughout the years and the types of luggage people used. You could see multifunctional trunks with drawers, fold-out tables, and specially-sized compartments that combine a dresser, closet, and vanity in one piece. Moreover, there are suitcases, accessories, and bags that once belonged to celebrities. Some of them even had their personal belongings inside.

“Since the beginning of the story of Louis Vuitton himself, it is about travel, about bringing something with you in your trunk, in your bag, and this idea of travel is following the story of motion through trains, boats, planes, but also traveling in dreams, in art. That is for me, the soul of the brand,” Saillard explained.

An entire room of the exhibit is dedicated to red carpet moments. You could see haute couture designs by creative directors of the fashion house throughout the years. The brand’s most famous collaborations with Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons are shown in separate halls.

“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez—Louis Vuitton” happens in Lower Manhattan, at 86 Trinity Place, New York from October 27 through January 7, 2018. You will find the best by Mr. Vuitton, Jacobs, and Ghesquière at the address above. So, even if you are not couture obsessed the exhibition is a must-see. It’s fashion, history, and masterpieces all at one place.