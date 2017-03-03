Isabel Marant’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Collection Goes Eighties With a Boho Touch

Isabel Marant mixed femininity and sexiness in her fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection for Paris Fashion Week. A flowing silhouette in a graceful floral print opened up the show, and brought the central theme to focus from the get-go.

The opening dress was especially feminine, particularly with its midi length, but the addition of a leather layer (a bodice) brought in an unexpected sultry element. Adding that in with the chunky velour belt and velour boots, Marant really didn’t want her lineup to read as girly.

Midi dresses have been a major point of interest for runway designers this season, and Marant’s feminine hemlines will make for a stunning hit as streetwear. The midi length is often mature and sophisticated, but Marant kept things casual, giving her midis movement so as to read well on the runway and in person.

The same pattern kept popping up in simple tops, and one more flowing dress. The peasant sleeves and hemline almost had a pirate-esque air to them, when paired with red velour thigh-high boots and the same chunky belt.

She dove right into the pattern bin for the other garments in the front half of the Isabel Marant fall/winter2017-18 collection. Floral prints and abstract patterns were abundant and came in a varied yet cohesive color scheme of purples, yellows and reds. The patterning ended rather abruptly, though, as Marant quickly transitioned into retro ensembles that mostly relied on solid colors.

Although, a classic, cozy knit sweater used different strips of color to create a large-scale pattern. Paired with baggy faded denim pants, the look was pulled directly from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Together, the pieces fall really close to the line between dated and retro. Separate them and you’ll have a totally retro garment as a killer throwback piece – so the styling choice is up to you!

Marant always makes a point of showing footwear that is quirky and exciting. Her thigh-high boots were completely slouchy and comfortable-looking; but they were also borderline sexy. There are quite a few elements at work with her footwear this season, but the bottom line is that it worked.

Rather than showing shorter boots with tights or leggings, Marant opted to let the boots work to cover the legs. It’s not a new concept, but it certainly is sultry and will hopefully see a greater presence in streetwear next season. Marant also layered the boots over skinny jeans and under baggier trousers, so there’s some wiggle room to wear the boots for different styles.

To close out her Isabel Marant fall 2017 show, Marant turned on the sparkles. They first showed up in speckled booties, before showing up on tops in the same subtly sparkly fabric. But it was the socks and footwear that brought sparkles into an interesting light. Metallic silver socks were tucked into sparkly platinum ballet flats (which were super cute with a bow on top) and strappy, flat sandals.

The best part about the lineup was simply the wearability of the garments. Many of the pieces are ones that women of all ages could (and should) wear for a day out. Naturally there are some pieces that stick out and are for those with a bit more daring of a style – so the extent to which you dive into Isabel Marant’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection is up to your sense of adventure.

Photos courtesy of Vogue