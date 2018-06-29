Isabel Marant is bringing you all the chic pieces you need to nail that French gal effortless style. The Resort 2019 collection is full of easy-to-wear garments that will instantly catch your eye. Starting from the Insta-worthy sweaters to the relaxed-fitting pants, the designer is all about blending fashion and function in the Resort 2019 lineup. The color palette is one of the main factors you can’t overlook this collection. Isabel Marant used everything from neutrals such as black and white to millennial pink, bright orange, pale yellow and more to add life to her designs which resulted into a fun yet polished lineup.



Isabel Marant is committed to continuing the corduroy trend in 2019. This fabric that was once considered old-fashioned got a lot of attention from fashionistas last fall and winter. After seeing our favorite influencers flaunting chic corduroy pieces on Instagram we started seeing it as trendy and appealing. Isabel Marant is here to prove that corduroy deserves its spot on the fashion scene. The designer offered oversized blazer, retro bell-bottoms, and chic high-waist mini skirt in the prettiest pale pink-hued corduroy.

The Isabel Marant Resort 2019 collection is full of pieces that can refresh your wardrobe without much effort. For instance, the ultra violet sweater can spice up a neutral outfit. Moreover, the orange one is great for creating color-blocking combos. It’s up to you to get playful – the good thing is that Isabel Marant is offering ways to brighten up your style with no effort. That, in fact, is the motto of the effortless French chic.

For ladies who live their life on the road, the French designer has many options that go from day to night. You could really relax in her breezy dresses during the day and dress them up a bit with heels and accessories for the night.

In the Isabel Marant Resort 2019 collection, no one is left out. There are power suits and polished pieces for working ladies that will carry them through their busy days. On the other hand, there are street-ready staples in the form of oversized denim, brightly-hued tops, and chic jackets that millennials would love to check out.

“These looks are all easy to put on and they bring you pleasure,” Marant told Vogue.

All about the pleasure it is the Resort 2019 collection. If you are looking for the easiest way to nail the beloved French girl aesthetic, Isabel Marant has all the answers packed into a casual yet classy collection.

Photo Credit: Isabel Marant