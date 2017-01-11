Anna Ewers Lands Isabel Marant’s Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

German supermodel Anna Ewers has been keeping busy with campaigns for different big brands in the last month alone, like her appearances in spring 2017 ad campaigns for Versace and Alexander Wang. Next up for the top model was Isabel Marant, where she has most recently posed in a casual photoshoot for the label’s spring 2017 campaign.

Isabel Marant’s spring/summer 2017 campaign had Ewers posing in a couple of contemporary kitchens, flaunting the soon-to-be-available looks from the label’s spring collection. The easygoing settings for the shoot made for an interesting dynamic that helped take the garment into an everyday setting; that’s generally an important selling point with new campaigns. Many designers opt to show their clothes as part of a group outing, but showing them in an everyday, personal setting like this shows garments from an interesting perspective.

An all-black outfit made up of a ruffled crop top and cropped pants with a matching ruffled flare had Ewers leaning against a fridge. Strappy two-toned sandals brought an extra neutral color to the ensemble that helped break up the monochromatic outfit.

A pair of light grey hotpants was matched with a tied-off peasant blouse for a photo that showed off the playful elements of the collection. Ewers is seen with the strap of the Isabel Marant leather fringed bag between her teeth, smiling to the camera. A lot of this campaign was rather serious amid the kitchen and casual scenes, but this is one shot that shines above the rest for breaking that trend.

On another hand, Marant’s bohemian one-shouldered floral dress was brought to life as Ewers lounged on a set of filing cabinets, keeping things classy and casual in one shot. In fact, Marant’s collection was self-described as revolving around the idea of “casual femininity” when it walked the runway back during the last fashion month.

To take this idea to a new level for her campaign, the designer went to Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin to direct and photograph the photoshoot. That was a wise decision, too, since the resulting photos encapsulated exactly what Marant wanted her collection to portray.

Geraldine Saglio styled Ewers for the photoshoot, which brought everything together in the end. All of these components came together to create a subtle yet masterfully composed campaign that put the clothes on a simple yet intriguing platform.

This is Ewers’ first campaign for Isabel Marant, but it would be surprising if it were her last! The photoshoot ended up being super successful and beautiful, so hopefully this is an overall combination of talent that we will see for future Marant campaigns.

Photos courtesy of Isabel Marant