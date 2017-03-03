Issey Miyake’s Fall 2017 Runway Show Brought Aurora Borealis Effects Onstage at PFW

The latest Issey Miyake fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection just hit Paris Fashion Week a few hours ago, literally lightening up the stage with mesmerizing Aurora Borealis effects.

Yoshiyuki Miyamae’s Issey Miyake fall 2017 collection’s pictures already are some of the most shared and viewed on the Internet, as each one of the proposals went beyond fashion and technology borders, landing on the unexplored territories of the extra-sensorial perceptions.

For this latest collection of his, Japanese designer Miyamae challenged Issey Miyake’s signature pleats starting from footwear, creating some of the most iconic accessory items of the fall 2017 Fashion Weeks. For this specific rtw collection, the Japanese fashion house teamed up with Anglo-Dutch label United Nude, which is always on the front line when it comes to reinventing high-heeled shoes.

Together, both brands played with Miyake’s pleats, as well as with the otherworldly colors of the Aurora Borealis, treating us to a dream array of high-top sneakers, creepers, sock-boots, and pumps, the heels and platforms of which seem to change their colors depending on our perspectives. Our different points of view will thus actually decide whether the platform is blue or neon yellow.

The same exact blue shade used for the soles of the shoes was also one of the Issey Miyake fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection’s protagonist colors in terms of the clothing pieces, as the hues went all the way up to the attire options, enhancing the whole runway show’s Aurora Borealis theme. Along with blue, bright yellows, acid greens, purples, oranges and reds were also unveiled, either mixed all together or showcased solo in solid-colored outfits.

The latter introduced us to the collection’s second main theme, too, which was an appealing, slightly athleisure-inspired minimalism. This motif, which exuded Scandi-chic vibes indeed, brought utilitarian sweatshirts, hoodies, revisited cropped tracksuit pants and cozy cape coats on stage, quickly welcoming the collection’s third theme.

The Issey Miyake fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was extremely coherent in its purposes, with the last recurring pattern being all about minimalist, pleated figures, which took Issey Miyake’s cascades of pleats and rearranged them in warm, winter-approved loungewear-proposals that I personally instantly fell in love with.

Here Yoshiyuki Miyamae played a lot with loungewear-inspired suits, as well as with long, turtleneck sweaters worn as dresses, which looked absolutely meant to go especially well with the Aurora Borealis-infused creepers. This very section also featured some of Issey Miyake’s best elegant takes on fashion ever, as the line-up alternated the many minimalist/utilitarian garments with sensual and couture-esque longuette skirts that were literally to die for!

Photos courtesy of Vogue