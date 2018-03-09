Ivy Park Releases “Strong Beyond Measure” S/S 2018 Campaign

Beyoncé and her activewear brand Ivy Park released the campaign pictures for their Spring/Summer 2018 collection. The singer decided to join many other brands that supported women through fashion in these times of changes. Fashion has officially become the voice of empowerment. Ivy Park with their latest ads wants to celebrate the “collective strength of women all over the world”. Dubbed “Strong Beyond Measure”, the campaign embodies fierce feminine figures. What’s even more important, the diva released the ads on International Women’s Day.



“Beyoncé, the iconic performer, astute businesswoman and IVY PARK co-founder, recognizes how an active and health-conscious lifestyle can help women realize their goals on the sports field, in their chosen industries, or as caregivers at home. This campaign encourages women to find their sport to support their life’s journey and through its lenses, to push forward the conversation of equality through empowerment. IVY PARK believes there is an activity for every person and every body type and that the capabilities achieved through sport can positively impact every aspect of women’s lives.”- states the brand’s press release.

Beyoncé is well-known for choosing distinctive faces to star in her campaigns. This time she decided to tap three rising stars. Shot in the epic Crystal Palace Sports Centre in London, the pictures show Risqat Fabunmi-Alade, Molly Smith, and IAMDDB. All of these young rising stars are extremely successful in their respective fields. Molly is an up-and-coming model that has scored campaigns with huge fashion houses such as Burberry. IAMDDB (I Am Diana Debrito) is a 21-year-old hip-hop artist from England, while Risqat is a 23-year old sprinter. All the images were taken by Jonas Lindstroem.

The dominant colors in Ivy Park’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection are olive green and black. As a part of the upcoming drop, fans will be able to shop an array of chic activewear pieces. They are all marked with the brand’s recognizable logo. The collection features cropped hoodies, leggings, sports bras, slides, sweaters, dresses and more.

The main motto behind the “Strong Beyond Measure” campaign, is to encourage women to lead a more active life. According to the brand, there is an ideal sport for every woman out there, they just have to find it. Once they do, it will serve as an empowering activity that will only bring positivity in their lives.

Ivy Park’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection is available at topshop.com. You’ll be surprised at how affordable is the whole line.

Photo Credit: Ivy Park