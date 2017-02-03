Beyoncé Stars in Ivy Park Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

The new Ivy Park spring 2017 campaign is everything that could be expected of Ivy Park, packed with athleticism and star power, good intentions and meaningful imagery. Starring in the campaign ad is a group of women, who are socially conscious and fashionably aware. The cast of the ad campaign is impressive, including models, athletes, actresses, and, of course, socially conscious activists. Currently, the collection is available at Nordstrom, Revolve, and Topshop International.

The Ivy Park spring 2017 collection includes lace up sweatshirts, awesome Ivy Park branded hoodies and garters and bodysuits, many of which feature cut outs, as well as expected compression pants and sports tops. Costs are reasonable, ranging from $10 to $75 throughout the collection.

Obviously Beyoncé, who recently broke the Internet announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, is in Topshop’s Ivy Park spring 2017 ad campaign, but we also see a few other incredible people like Yara Shahidi, the sixteen-year-old activist and actress who is currently starring on the TV show Blackish. Not only is she an activist, but she is also a black belt in Karate and she makes certain to express how Karate and being physically fit works with her activism.

According to Yara this combination works for her because “Karate influences activism in so many ways. Partly because it’s a self-discipline and learning 1) how to humble yourself and 2) how to stay centered… When you’re centered, it’s easy to do all the other things you want to do.”

The daughter of Lauryn Hill – Selah Marley is also in the campaign and she is as proactively minded as her mother and her famous grandfather Bob Marley. As a former gymnast and current model, Selah prefers to stay in shape using basketball currently. The Ivy Park spring 2017 ad campaign also features rising star model Sophie Koella, who is an avid skier, passionate about the comradery of female athletes and the fashionable comfort of athleisure.

Sophie Koella also has an incredible Instagram page. In an interview with Vogue, she said: “The most inspirational part of working for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park is how the brand is built around elevating and empowering girls of all sorts and all ages.”

Selah Marley, who agrees stated: “Sports are usually only geared towards men, and [it is empowering] simply shining a light on the fact that yes, women play sports and yes, we’re also great at what we do. I love that it highlights that women are capable of anything and we can dominate anywhere we go.”

Beyoncé’s protégés – twins Chloe and Halle Bailey are also in the campaign video and will be seen in the newest images of the Ivy Park campaign that are scheduled to be released in March 2017. Each of options in the Ivy Park spring 2017 collection is incredible looking and sure to be a hit, just like the great majority of things Beyoncé is involved with.

Photos courtesy of Topshop