Ivy Park Fall 2017 Collection Celebrates Diverse Beauty

Beyoncé’s athletic brand Ivy Park unveiled the Fall/Winter 2017 collection. The singer once again proved that she is one of the most authentic faces in the industry. The advertising material features four unique models that are very different from what we are used to seeing in the fashion world.

“The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness. True beauty and power are born out of the strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”- Beyoncé states in the press release.

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness. #IVYPARK @lavernecox @gracebol @souffrantnyc #KarenMcDonald A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Actress Laverne Cox is the leading star in the campaign. Cox is an already proved member of the Beyhive family and a huge fan of Beyoncé. Just recently Laverne announced that she is working with Queen B on a secret project. She is probably the most popular transgender actress, an Emmy-nominee and an activist that represents the LGBTQ community.



“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real. It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”- Laverne told People.

Another star in the campaign is Karen McDonald, a 60-year choreographer. Karen has worked with Beyoncé on many occasions, and in spite of her age, she is still very active and teaches dancing. The singer described McDonald as a real inspiration and an amazing person who proudly represents her age group.

South Sudanese model Grace Bol and male model Ralph Souffrant from Haiti, are also a part of the campaign. These models are a real refreshment in the fashion industry and look amazing in Beyoncé’s designs.

The designs of the collection are mostly simple, classic and perfect for fall. Darker colors such as black and gray are used for oversized and asymmetric hoodies, leggings, sweatpants, and vests. Orange, pink and rich red is the more vibrant part of the line. The items are labeled with the “Ivy Park” letters.

This is a huge step for Ivy Park, and a huge step for the fashion industry. We need to make efforts for more diversity on the fashion scene. All of these models are here to show that different is also beautiful. The aim is to encourage people to love themselves just the way they are.

Photo Credit: Ivy Park