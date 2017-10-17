Fashion

IVY PARK's Fall/Winter 2017 Lookbook

Beyonce’s activewear brand slowly takes over the sports fashion scene. In the last couple of years, the revenues of the sportswear brands drastically rose. The athleisure trend changed the idea of sporty. Thanks to this trend there were many celebrity collaboration with sportswear giants. The pop diva Rihanna even got in the role of a designer. Her Fenty by Puma athleisure line is another emerging brand on the activewear fashion scene.

IVY PARK Fall Winter 2017 Lookbook gray hoodie

Beyonce also got obsessed with athleisure which resulted into founding Ivy Park in 2016. Since then the style icon presented many up-to-the-minute collections that were widely accepted by the millennials. The Fall/Winter 2017 collection of the brand is already available to purchase. Beyonce previously released some of the pieces from this collection. Now she is back with the lookbook.

IVY PARK Fall Winter 2017 Lookbook black and white logo sweater

As always Beyonce’s designs are must-haves for the ultimate athleisure chic. The singer’s customer base is the young fashion crowd. These cool kids reinvented the comfort in fashion. With these athleisure pieces, you can finally feel extra comfortable while rocking the latest trends. We have to say that athleisure went through a lot of modifications throughout time.

IVY PARK Fall Winter 2017 Lookbook all black sporty outfit

At first, this style was invented to make sports pieces stylish enough so everybody can wear them on daily basis. But many street style icons involved their high heels in these outfits. So athleisure became ultra-stylish but less comfortable. Luckily Ivy Park’s is all about the comfort. The diva herself often flaunts cool looks that inspire her fans how to wear Ivy Park’s pieces.

IVY PARK Fall Winter 2017 Lookbook athleisure outfit

The Fall/Winter 2017 Collection is the best so far. Ivy Park introduced new trending materials and fun designs. The collection carries the youthful vibe that the brand is known for. The new color schemes were another pleasant surprise. In the Fall/Winter 2017 Collection Ivy Park introduced “Porcelain Blue”, “Blush”, “Teal” and “Black & Red Velvet”. The new color combinations will make killer outfits that the fashion youth will love. The collection is very versatile and perfect for everyday wearing.

IVY PARK Fall Winter 2017 Lookbook

The logomania is present all over the collection. It seems that every streetwear brand is obsessed with embracing their logo lately. In the Ivy Park Fall/Winter 2017 Collection, you could see the brand’s logo on almost every piece. That made the designs even more appealing. Beyonce’s loyal fans are always excited to wear what their favorite diva has offered. After all, she is unmistakable when it comes to fashion.

IVY PARK Fall Winter 2017 Lookbook leggings and sports bra

Photo Credit: Ivy Park

