J.Crew Cast Real People to Model Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection

J.Crew’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection was again shown as a presentation with ‘real’ people modelling the clothes thanks to the incredible reception the brand received last year for the spring 2017 presentation. People really liked seeing the inclusion of friends, family, chosen influencers and some of J.Crew’s staff and they even included some of Instagram’s comedians along with the other chosen influencers.

These two comedians are Lorenzo “Call Me Renny” Cromwell and Reggie Couz along with comedienne Sandra Bernhard. The two brilliant comedians caught the attention of Jenna Lyons, the creative director of J.Crew, who then went on to show her find to the rest of the office.

They added themselves as new followers to the incredibly high numbers that the duo already earned, joining fans that include celebrities amongst them, such as Rihanna and Diddy. Along with Cromwell and Couz, Jenna Lyons also had Liv Freundlich, the 14-year-old daughter of Juliane Moore and Mathilda Gianopoulos, the daughter of Molly Ringwald. Both mothers were smiling supportively from the crowd during the presentation.

The J.Crew fall 2017 collection, which is outgoing, interesting and creatively put together, showed very well with this arrangement once more, giving depth and realism to the pieces. The collection featured rich colors and the tried and true J.Crew aesthetic, a bit preppy and chic but certainly wearable.

The wide-leg pants, button-up shirts, sweaters, layers and ruffles were a fun well-textured group of options. A few off-the-shoulder pieces and printed skirts were wonderful as well. The suit sets that were included in this collection can certainly compete with the other options showing in other collections, though J.Crew does not really have to do that.

Truthfully, one of the features of this collection was the touch of nostalgia seen in some of the sweater designs and silhouettes. These notes of nostalgia are mitigated with the toe of new and innovative design manifesting in materials used and interesting cuts and collars. Rich color is a feature often easy to find when it comes to a J.Crew collection.

Seeing these clothes on a variety of models means that it is easier for customers to imagine themselves in the clothes, thus boosting sales, which is exactly what happened and why the style of presentation was repeated.

The lineup of models also included others brought in by Jenna Lyons, and proud to say so, like Sandra Bernhard who is a busy lady with her own radio show on Sirius SM, a history of modeling for brands like Chanel and Thierry Mugler. She was very clear when she said that she was on set because of Jenna Lyons. It is due to her tastes and creativity that we have the presentation and the J.Crew fall/winter 2017-2018 collection in the manner that we do.

