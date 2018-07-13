J. Crew’s New Collection Has Sizes Up To 5X

The fashion industry in 2018 is going through more changes than ever. And it’s all for the better. Inclusivity and diversity are becoming a priority for fashion houses, both fast fashion, and luxury ones. J. Crew is the go-to label for many ladies of different ages. This trending brand is always offering affordable fashion-forward pieces. Now, J. Crew has some amazing news to share. They teamed up with Universal Standard to release a women’s collection with sizes ranging up to 5X. Customers asked for it, and they are getting it!



For all of you that haven’t heard of Universal Standard, it’s a size-inclusive retailer that delivers mostly minimalistic styles. It launched in 2015, and so far they’ve made significant efforts in diversifying the sizing both up and down. The size range expansion is such a great step forward for J. Crew that began introducing small changes last year. Today, their womenswear will be run in sizes starting from XXS up to 5X.

“We knew we had more work to do. We wanted to be thoughtful about our approach to sizing, and part of that meant working with experts in this field to glean best practices as we work to perfect our approach to fit moving forward. We recognized Universal Standard’s highly technical approach and reached out to them to help create a new collection tailored for the real, diverse spectrum of the American woman. We wanted to create a collection of stylish, well-made, great-fitting clothes, engineered to fit the new range of sizes perfectly and Universal Standard offered their expertise to do just that. We recognize our platform as a mainstream American brand and feel proud to have the responsibility and the privilege to do more for our customers.”- J. Crew’s chief merchandising officer Lisa Greenwald told Glamour.

For all the ladies who are obsessed with J. Crew, the new line will feature dresses, tops, skirts, pants and more. In other words, everything you need to upgrade your summer wardrobe. They chose Universal Standard for their experience in this type of sizing, plus because of the innovative way they do their clothing. The label wanted all of the pieces to be stylish, fashionable, and we must admit they nailed it.

The collection dropped two days ago, so you can head to their website and start shopping. Prices of the J. Crew x Universal Standard items range from $50 to $150. If you shop in store, you will notice that all sizes are in one place, not divided into separate sections like some labels tend to do. With this action, the two brands want to make the shopping experience for all ladies equally enjoyable.

Photo Credit: J. Crew