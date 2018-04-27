Celebrities Fashion Video

J Lo Shows Off Her Killer Legs in a Sexy Minidress

By Updated on

Jennifer Lopez WOWed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a sparkly sequined minidress. Take a look at the star’s sexy leggy moment in this video.

Recent Posts

﻿Blake Lively Just Wore a Tux Without Pants

Celebrities Fashion Video

﻿Blake Lively Just Wore a Tux Without Pants

Blake Lively had a leggy moment in a tuxedo! Watch the video to see her daring outfit.

J Lo Shows Off Her Killer Legs in a Sexy Minidress

Celebrities Fashion Video

J Lo Shows Off Her Killer Legs in a Sexy Minidress

Jennifer Lopez WOWed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a sparkly sequined minidress. Take a look at the star's sexy leggy moment in this video.

Prism Roots: The Colorful Dye Job You Need This Summer

Hairstyles Trends

Prism Roots: The Colorful Dye Job You Need This Summer

Leave it to Instagram to inspire your next dramatic dye job. In case you are looking for fun dye jobs to try for the sunny season, we have something that you'd for sure double tap....

Gigi & Bella Hadid Coordinate in Chic Suits

Celebrities Fashion Style Tips Trends Video

Gigi & Bella Hadid Coordinate in Chic Suits

Gigi and Bella Hadid just showed two insanely stylish ways to wear a suit. Watch the video to steal their style secrets.

Pat McGrath Drops 14 Lust Lip Glosses

Perfumes & Makeup

Pat McGrath Drops 14 Lust Lip Glosses

Pat McGrath just unveiled her latest obsession. Forget about your matte lipsticks because the Mother just approved another makeup trend. The makeup guru is dropping a collection of 14 brand new Lust lip glosses. These...