J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Brings In Romantic, Modern Looks

J. Mendel’s fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was unveiled at New York Fashion Week with the expected amount of glam and upscale design. Gilles Mendel has been styling his ensembles for more appeal across the board. J. Mendel’s gowns are next-level beautiful, the amount of detail, the intricacy of it all always being just right, and never overdone.

There is not one thing or another; there are so many different options in each dress so that each and every dress has a lot to fall in love with. Everything is done to perfection, and all the different lengths, textures, styles and materials are just so incredibly well designed.

And then there are the coats. Oh my, the beauty of the coats in the J. Mendel fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection is not only on par with the dresses and gowns; in some cases the coats may even be a bit better. I feel like that should have been said in a stage whisper, as though the dresses are being upstaged.

The coats do not outright upstage the dresses, but each item individually is just the perfect example of a beautiful work. There is one concern regarding the collection and that is the pairing of the dresses with the coats. Pairing incredibly detailed dresses with long embroidered coats is a bit of a problem because so much of the work is covered up.

In some cases the appearance of the clothes seemed impossibly beautiful; how can that much detail exist in a single ensemble? Talent that is nearly on par with actual magic, that’s how! The fur coats are an unbelievable set of soft, luxe beauty paired with another item of completely amazing detail.

The bonus is that this is a true representation of what works for fall and winter glamour. It is warm, beautiful and practical. No beauty is sacrificed for practicality, and both needs are met 100%. In a city known for blizzards and cold weather, it is a godsend for a designer to give us cold weather options during New York Fashion Week for winter and fall collections that are indisputably art.

Finally, the statement from Mendel that “floor-length gowns start to feel a little old” is a sentiment that has been echoed several times by more current generations. There simply are not enough reasons to wear a full floor-length gown and variety is what is on deck right now and a very big trend. As such the inclusion of so many different lengths and silhouettes really works for the current fashion climate.

What works for the audience turns into dollars for the designer and makes it possible for us to see much of what we like. The J. Mendel fall/winter 2017-2018 collection works beautifully well and it will be exciting once everything goes on sale.

