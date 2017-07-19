Fashion

J.W Anderson x Uniqlo Collection

The British designer Jonathan Anderson and the Japanese massive clothing retailer Uniqlo collaborated on a collection. Their collaboration took most of us by surprise because of Jonathan Anderson’s experimental designing style. Anyway, if you take a look at the designer’s personal style you’ll find out that is very different from what he shows on the runways. Jonathan’s wardrobe is full of Uniqlo cashmere sweaters, Levi’s jeans and Converse and Nike sneakers. Besides his personal wardrobe, his Spring 2017 Men’s collection was also simpler and more wearable than his previous collections. His collaboration with Uniqlo was another sign that designer is moving away from the avant-garde pieces that his brand is known for.

“Uniqlo is something I wear daily, so it was personal to me and I became very excited,” Anderson told Vogue.

For the J.W.Anderson x Uniqlo collection the designer got inspired by his Northern Irish and British Heritage. The collection features cable knits, Fair Isle, Highland tartans and rugby stripes. The inspiration for the rugby stripes comes from the designer’s brother and father who are professional rugby players.

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration striped sweater

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration royal blue patterned sweater

The plaid pattern was also very present in the collection. From plaid shirts and jackets to plaid shopping bag and backpack, there is a little bit of everything covered in plaid.

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration plaid shirt

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration Plaid Shopping Bag

The collection features both men’s and women’s pieces. All of the pieces are very wearable and stylish. One of the most eminent designs are the elegant trench coats with plaid details.

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration trench coat with plaid details

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration trench coat with plaid details

Speaking of coats, J.W Anderson included several styles in plain colors. The structured light brown coat with belt is perfect for fashion-forward career oriented individuals. The duffel coats, on the other hand, carry a more relaxed vibe. The designer offered duffel coats in gray and vibrant red.

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration light brown belted coat

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration Duffel Red Coat

As for the tops, the collection includes striped as well as ruffled shirts and simple jumpers. J.W Anderson also designed a couple of graphic t-shirts and sweaters.

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration striped ruffled shirt

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration Graphic sweater

To compliment the tops Anderson designed simple A-line skirts, interesting ruffle skirts, khaki pants and casual jeans. The ruffle skirts add a playful vibe to the collection. These skirts come in striped, denim and simple black version.

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration ruffled skirt

J.W. x Uniqlo Collaboration jeans

The items from the J.W Anderson x Uniqlo collection are priced between $30 and $150. The full collection will be available for purchase at Uniqlo stores starting from September 21.

Photo Courtesy of Uniqlo

