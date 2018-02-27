Jacquemus Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Simon Porte Jaquemus presented his fall 2018 offerings for Jacquemus at the Petit Palais a day before the official start of PFW. Besides the distinctive lineup, the designer had some exciting news up his sleeve. We finally found out what’s behind his mysterious #newjob Instagram hashtag. Watch the video for all the details.
