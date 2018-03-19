Jaden Smith Joined G-Star Raw for A Sustainable Denim Collection

Jaden Smith is G-Star Raw’s latest brand collaborator. The son of Will Smith officially joined the fashion house, co-founded by Pharrell Williams. Jaden will create his own exclusive collection made of sustainable denim. He has already visited G-Star Raw’s headquarters in Amsterdam, where he shot a short teaser video about the collaboration. You can see him working on the sewing machine and going through all the different denim materials.



Pharrell also expressed his excitement by sharing a picture with Jaden on his Instagram profile. He is the one responsible for Smith joining the team of G-Star. The young actor/singer/artist first got to know about the label through Williams and was asked to join the team because of his unique views and commitment to the environment. We still don’t know what exactly to expect from the release, but the drop will be ready in time for Fall 2018. Chic jeans, unique denim jackets, cool shirts will be a part of Jaden’s designs. Knowing his impactful personal style, we can’t wait to see what he’ll deliver.

“I was first brought into G-Star by Pharrell, someone who I respect and admire. What they have been doing with sustainable innovation recently has been so inspiring. Especially with the launch of their most sustainable jeans ever. They are at the forefront of denim sustainability, on top of the denim game. It’s the same thing I’ve been trying to do with my Just Water initiative, to innovate in an industry where there is so much room for improvement. G-Star is a great place for me to collaborate, learn and make a positive impact on denim and fashion.”- Jaden said.

Sustainability is a very important factor in the work of G-Star Raw. The brand already released their “Most Sustainable Denim Ever” jeans on February 15. The Elwood RFTPi jeans are made of 100% organic cotton, grown without synthetic pesticides or toxins. In other words, Pharrell and his label have really invested in sustainable fashion choices especially when it comes to fabrics.

The young Smith might be only 19, but he’s embraced the ecological and sustainable ways of life on many occasions so far. He and his father founded the JUST Water company, that provides boxes of water by only using plant-derived materials for the packaging. While there still isn’t an official release date, G-Star confirmed that the collection will drop later this year. Jaden’s designs will be a part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection.