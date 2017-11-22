Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips

All these gorgeous girls on Instagram with glowing skin and flawless makeup seem to doll up for hours. With the tight schedule, more and more women have these days is not easy to find time for such a high maintenance routine. On the other hand, the holiday season is just around the corner. All these beauty gurus are flaunting glamorous looks that you are just craving to recreate. Not to mention the holiday glitter-packed collections and the sales that are going on. Everything is just so inviting and appealing. Well, if you don’t have the time or don’t want to spend hours to get ready the Instagram sensation Jasmine Sanders better known as Golden Barbie got you covered. She has a holiday-approved insanely gorgeous makeup look you can copy in just minutes. Bonus: No makeup tools were involved in the making of this video!



First of all, let’s talk about Jasmine’s radiant skin. We can’t say if her skin a result of multiple steps skincare routine or just genetics. Anyway, with so many value sets on the market now is probably the right time of the year to upgrade your skincare routine.

Now let’s move on Golden Barbie’s golden makeup look because we just can’t ignore how gorgeous it is! Well, you must have noticed that sparkly moment on her eyelids. We can’t say it’s glitter since the texture is a lot finer. It’s not shimmer as well-no shimmery eyeshadow on the market is so so sparkly. It’s a formula courtesy of the legendary makeup artist Pat Mc Grath. We have waited for so long for Pat to release her makeup line, but the wait was worth it. The makeup artist came up with outstanding products such as this insanely pigmented gold eyeshadow. To be honest, the price tag isn’t something that will make you smile. But as you can see in the video this product is worth every penny. If anything, Jasmine claims that “a little bit of product goes a very long way.”

Jasmine uses her fingers to distribute the eyeshadow all over her eyelids. Then she applies several coats of mascara by wiggling the brush at the roots to curl her lashes. For every additional product used in this look, Golden Barbie uses her fingers to apply it. She just tests the products on the top of her hand first to see how they would look on her face (smart!) and then applies them as usual. Don’t forget to watch the video to see what else she uses for this glamorous but easy holiday makeup look.