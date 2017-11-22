Fashion

Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips

By Updated on

All these gorgeous girls on Instagram with glowing skin and flawless makeup seem to doll up for hours. With the tight schedule, more and more women have these days is not easy to find time for such a high maintenance routine. On the other hand, the holiday season is just around the corner. All these beauty gurus are flaunting glamorous looks that you are just craving to recreate. Not to mention the holiday glitter-packed collections and the sales that are going on. Everything is just so inviting and appealing. Well, if you don’t have the time or don’t want to spend hours to get ready the Instagram sensation Jasmine Sanders better known as Golden Barbie got you covered. She has a holiday-approved insanely gorgeous makeup look you can copy in just minutes. Bonus: No makeup tools were involved in the making of this video!

First of all, let’s talk about Jasmine’s radiant skin. We can’t say if her skin a result of multiple steps skincare routine or just genetics. Anyway, with so many value sets on the market now is probably the right time of the year to upgrade your skincare routine.

Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips nude makeup
Photo by @golden_barbie/Instagram

Now let’s move on Golden Barbie’s golden makeup look because we just can’t ignore how gorgeous it is! Well, you must have noticed that sparkly moment on her eyelids. We can’t say it’s glitter since the texture is a lot finer. It’s not shimmer as well-no shimmery eyeshadow on the market is so so sparkly. It’s a formula courtesy of the legendary makeup artist Pat Mc Grath. We have waited for so long for Pat to release her makeup line, but the wait was worth it. The makeup artist came up with outstanding products such as this insanely pigmented gold eyeshadow. To be honest, the price tag isn’t something that will make you smile. But as you can see in the video this product is worth every penny. If anything, Jasmine claims that “a little bit of product goes a very long way.”

Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips
Photo Credit: Aris Jerome

Jasmine uses her fingers to distribute the eyeshadow all over her eyelids. Then she applies several coats of mascara by wiggling the brush at the roots to curl her lashes. For every additional product used in this look, Golden Barbie uses her fingers to apply it. She just tests the products on the top of her hand first to see how they would look on her face (smart!) and then applies them as usual. Don’t forget to watch the video to see what else she uses for this glamorous but easy holiday makeup look.

Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips Jasmine Sanders applies eyeshadow with her fingers
Photo Credit: Teen Vogue

Recent Posts

Metallic Makeup Ideas to Rock This Winter

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Metallic Makeup Ideas to Rock This Winter

One reason why we love the cold weather: heavy makeup doesn't cake. Every makeup & beauty obsessive's loves the winter season because of its glam. One of the fun options for winter glam is the...

Selena Gomez Debuts “Phenom” Sneakers For Puma

Celebrities Fashion

Selena Gomez Debuts “Phenom” Sneakers For Puma

Only two months after announcing their collaboration, Selena Gomez and Puma have a new release for you.  The young singer shared the first photo of her new "Phenom" sneakers. In  September the sportswear brand tapped...

Trendy Winter Nail Designs To Try

Gallery Nails Trends

Trendy Winter Nail Designs To Try

Fashion and beauty trends are not only about clothing and makeup. Nails and accessories are a very important part of the woman’s appearance as well. If your nails are not on point, nothing feels right....

Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips

Fashion

Jasmine Sanders Shares Golden Holiday Makeup Tips

All these gorgeous girls on Instagram with glowing skin and flawless makeup seem to doll up for hours. With the tight schedule, more and more women have these days is not easy to find time...

Kendall Jenner Becomes The World’s Highest-Paid Model

Celebrities Fashion

Kendall Jenner Becomes The World’s Highest-Paid Model

One of the youngest Kardashian-Jenners is already taking the world by storm. Kendall Jenner is officially the highest-paid model in the world. According to Forbes, the young model made $22 million in the past year....