Jason Wu Celebrates 10th Anniversary With a Chic Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection

The Jason Wu fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week with a sentimental air for the 10th anniversary of the brand. As with all of the Jason Wu collections, it wasn’t boring, not at all! The diverse collection featured a full range in the spectrum of shades, tailored suits and various silhouettes for dresses, gorgeous outerwear pieces, sweaters and jackets, stunning bags and all manner of necklines and movements through shape.

The collection is distinctive as expected while still being a truly comfortable looking ready-to-wear collection. The ease of wear should never be overlooked, no matter the brand name; how you feel in the clothes you wear will affect how you carry yourself. Jason Wu clearly understands this and even his more risqué designs feature flattering tailoring and detailing to accentuate the figure and draw and direct the eye accordingly with movement.

The overall aesthetic ranged between casual chic and cocktail glam, but the collection was inviting. There are so many different styling options for each of the looks because they are easy going and upscale. These are the looks that are the silent standouts that lodge in the memory.

The different cuts and angles used created an interesting effect on the way the clothes moved and how they are perceived. The difference between the tailored suits was huge. One particular standout was a red coatdress that was completely stunning in a definitively eye-catching shade of bright red and beautifully tailored with just the right amount of flair.

The even split between the everyday wear and the cocktail wear was easy to note, although the line between the two styles of dress was marginal, it did exist. Apparently this was the intent of Jason Wu all along as he stated: “I started with much more cocktail and now the majority of my business is actually daywear. It’s been an exploration of how to bring the more dressed-up sensibility into the way people dress today.”

The separates were so well done that they could easily go from office to work party or cocktail party without looking the least bit out of place. The lighter dresses and clearly more daywear styled options were easy to appreciate as well with the custom print of a set of sketched legs with brightly colored flowers and butterflies.

The print itself can throw one for a bit of a loop, but it is fun and lighthearted on a fun and light set of ensembles. The print is also found on a floating style skirt with a sweater with cutout shoulders and paired with fishnets. Finally my favorite accessories of the Jason Wu fall 2017 collection are the plum colored bags.

