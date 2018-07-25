Jason-Wu-Teams-Up-With-Eloquii-on-a-Collection-For-Curvy-Ladies

The plus-size fashion powerhouse Eloquii keeps surprising its fans with chic collaborations. In the past few years, the retailer that serves to size 14-and-up ladies has tapped many exciting names as collaborators. Brands like Stone Fox Bridal and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James have partnered up with Eloquii in the past to get closer to the plus-size audience. The brand managed to score another exciting collaborator, this time coming from the world of high fashion. Jason Wu has been announced as the latest designer to collaborate with Eloquii on a collection for curvy ladies.



The plus-size brand took it to Instagram to announce the big news with Wu’s sketch that shows a curvy woman in a bodycon long sleeve black dress with a revealing neckline.

“We love Jason Wu’s dedication to designing beautiful clothes for women that celebrate their strength and sensuality. With this collection, the Jason Wu brand brings glamorous sensibility paired with their distinctive feminine design style. Jason has always been dedicated to designing beautiful clothing for women that celebrates their form, so working with Jason to bring his aesthetic to our customer has been an exciting experience,” Jodi Arnold, Eloquii’s creative director, told Glamour.

The Taiwanese Canadian designer is best known for his classy eveningwear that has a stamp of approval from high-profile figures like Michelle Obama, Diane Kruger, Karlie Kloss, and Lily Aldridge. Jason Wu got the honors to dress the former First Lady for a number of big events including the 2009 Inguaration Ball and the Presidental Farewell speech in 2017. The American/British Duchess, Meghan Markle is also a fan of the designer’s timeless creations.

So far, Jason Wu wasn’t catering to the plus-size audience. The designer hasn’t revealed if he intends to expand the size range of his own namesake label after the collaboration with Eloquii. However, history shows that there is hope. These types of collaborations have been the first step towards becoming more inclusive for some designers. For instance, Lane Bryant collaborated with Christian Siriano in 2016 and Prabal Gurung in 2017 which led to launching an extended sizing of their main lines. They also started to cast curvy models in their runway shows. Christian Siriano even claimed that expanding the size range of his brand actually tripled his business. Hopefully, Jason Wu will consider catering to a more diverse consumer base after his collaboration with the plus-size retailer Eloquii.

There aren’t many details about the Jason Wu x Eloquii collection, but we can give some guesses based on the designer’s aesthetic and Eloquii’s offerings. Jason Wu is known for his designs that praise femininity and sensuality. Eloquii, on the other hand, is selling stylish clothes that don’t just fit right but are also designed to make ladies feel confident and powerful. The brand’s prices are on the affordable side, which makes Jason Wu and Eloquii a combo made in heaven.