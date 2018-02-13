Jason Wu to Part Ways with Hugo Boss

The Taiwan-born, New York-based designer Jason Wu was in charge of the Hugo Boss’s womenswear offerings in the past 5 years. Wu was designing the women’s ready-to-wear collections and accessories for the German fashion house. Hugo Boss tapped Jason Wu as creative director in 2013. The fashion house and the designer announced that they will part ways in 2018. It’s no secret that Hugo Boss has been going through a series of management changes in the last year and a half. The decision for Jason Wu‘s departure was probably made back then since the designer reported that he just “stayed on to help the brand with the transition of its next stage.”



Aside from his role at Hugo Boss, the designer is running his eponymous label for 10 years now. In the future, he looks forward to focusing only on his label, especially on expanding in Asia and China.

“I’ve worn many different hats in the past 10 years and throughout my whole career. I am never really the complaining kind. I love doing a lot of things. One of my biggest idols is Karl Lagerfeld. I think to be able to do a lot is fortunate. I’m really happy to have done a lot,” the designer explained.

Unlike Karl Lagerfeld, who is the creative director of Chanel and Fendi, and owns a namesake fashion label, Jason Wu decided to focus only on his brand from now on. His designs got a stamp of approval from the former First Lady Michelle Obama many times in the past. She opted for Jason Wu for many important occasions such as 2009 and 2013 Inaugural Balls and 2017 Presidential Inauguration. It’s safe to say that Michelle Obama was the one who secured Wu’s position on the fashion map in first place. The designer was only 26-years old when Michelle donned his design for the first time. The decision to step down from Hugo Boss and devote to his namesake fashion label will most certainly bring more exciting things for Jason Wu.

Jason Wu presented his last collection for Hugo Boss today at NYFW with a Gallery presentation in Cedar Lake. The designer also revealed that the autumn/winter 2018 campaign for the fashion house was shoot in January in New York. This means that Jason Wu is ready to exit from Hugo Boss and focus only on his fashion label. Both the designer and the fashion house shared complimentary words for each other. Hugo Boss‘s executives haven’t revealed yet who will replace Jason Wu.