Jennifer Lopez Becomes The Oldest Guess Girl

“Guess who’s the new Guess girl . . . .” Jennifer Lopez teased on her Instagram account yesterday.

No need for guessing, the 48-year old star is the new face of Guess‘s Spring 2018 campaign. Mostly young influencers represented the brand so far, but Jennifer Lopez managed to get in the role of a Guess girl at 48. Or maybe Guess isn’t a girl anymore, but a woman. Back in 2012, Claudia Schiffer (41 at that time) joined forces with the brand to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Since then and in general Guess had mostly young faces front their campaigns. Anyway, with the rise of inclusivity in fashion, Guess most certainly sensed the urge to become more age inclusive.

Versace made history recently by casting older supermodels such as Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen for their Spring 2018 show. Moreover, Helmut Lang did the same in the past season. From the affordable brands, Zara broke the ice with its “Timeless” campaign that featured gorgeous models that are over 40. So, Guess decided to join this age-inclusive movement that’s going on together with Jennifer Lopez and here is why:

“Jennifer Lopez is a Guess Girl’s dream! She’s an accomplished artist, she is iconic and sensual. Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience,” said Paul Marciano, the fashion designer behind Guess.

Jennifer Lopez was equally excited to become a Guess girl, claiming that she loved the brand ever since she was Jenny from the block (and later in life judging by an Instagram photo of the star where she shows off her toned abs in a cropped Guess sweater).

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano, asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” the star said in a press release.

Guess already released a photo in which Jennifer Lopez poses in a pin-up inspired outfit. Tatiana Gerusova shot and the co-founder Marciano directed the retro-inspired campaign. The singer wears a vintage button-down and high-waisted shorts combo. J Lo has a leggy moment in the photo showing off her perfectly toned legs while wearing sky-high stilettos. The campaign is nostalgic and a bit different from the logo-infused pieces of the brand.

For those who are obsessed with the Guess logo, Jennifer Lopez presented some of the brand’s iconic pieces in her latest “Amor, Amor, Amor ” video, released earlier this month. You can already get the chic logo tee on the brand’s website and their stores across the world. Expect more Jennifer Lopez-approved pieces in spring 2018.