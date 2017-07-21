Jennifer Lopez Best Fashion Moments

At the age of 47, Jennifer Lopez is still one of the hottest celebrities. The star seems to be aging backward and her body seems to get tighter and more defined every year. No wonder why Jennifer flaunts the most daring outfits on the red carpet and looks absolutely amazing. Almost everything Jennifer Lopez wears fits her like a glove and enhances her toned curves.

Just recently the diva amazed all of us with not one but two sultry dresses at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Her appearances at major events such as the Met Gala, the Grammy Awards, the Oscars, the Golden Globe Awards and many other are always a treat for the eyes. Jennifer Lopez mastered the way of showing off her perfect curves in tight, risky outfits on the red carpet. Even when the singer goes out for a walk in the city, she looks astonishing. Sometimes her off-duty outfits look as glamorous as her red carpet ones. High Heels are present in almost every of her stage, red carpet, and off-duty outfits.

Besides her fashion style, Jennifer Lopez has always been a symbol for flawless makeup and hair. She is known for her radiant skin and gorgeous smokey eyes. Many beauty influencers have tutorials on how to recreate her signature red carpet makeup look. When it comes to hair, Jennifer Lopez always has the perfect blowout or the sleekest ponytail. All things considered, the singer looks impeccable everywhere she shows up.

Throughout the years she gave us the ultimate celebrity guide on how to look sexy and confident in revealing outfits and is time to take a moment and enjoy her most noticeable fashion moments.

Feast your eyes on Jenifer Lopez’s best style statements and get inspired for your next glamorous look.