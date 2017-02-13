Jenny Packham’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Pays Homage to Her British Legacy

Jenny Packham has just embraced her British legacy to the fullest thanks to her latest Jenny Pachham fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, which will surely make those who were waiting for Packham’s fresher take on fashion, rejoice indeed.

Jenny Packham, to whom many celebrities and royalties head whenever they are looking for a red carpet-ready ensemble, is mainly renowned for her dazzlingly feminine glamour and breathtaking bridal collections, which all often remind us of staples that we could see in TV-series such as The Crown. This time around, for her fall/winter 2017-18 collection, the designer opted for more youthful and wearable (yet always covetable) garments, which overall exude all things British.

With the UK being her main source of inspiration, and the UK culture being extremely variegated and multifaceted, before starting creating her fall 2017 pieces Packham had to travel backwards in time, asking herself “what does it mean to be British?”

The results led Packham to dub her 36-piece line-up as “The Heritage Collection”, the items of which were ultimately inspired by “the idiosyncrasies and clichés that define the British identity,” as stated in an official press release.

The Jenny Packham fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection featured everything from references from the British punk rock movement, to signature British tartan plaids and even “royal” prints made in collaboration with British artist Magda Archer.

Through Magda Archer’s creativity and talented hand, Packham payed homage to the British Royal Family filtering its imaginary through a modern lens, which resulted in Archer depicting a young Queen Elisabeth with bold colors and lime writing, in pearl motif t-shirts dubbed “Pearly Queen”.

When it comes to the punk rock movement, Packham included ultra edgy biker jackets to the collection, as well as mesh embroideries that also denote Packham’s desire for a mix-and-matched collection. For her fall/winter 2017-18 season, Packham clearly had fun playing with contrasts and combining all her different British references and inspirations all together, whether it was with the fabrics or the patterns.

Some of her most stunning evening dresses got, for example, revisited through stunning, shiny black fabrics that greatly reminded us of the Eighties, while some of her mod-inspired tartan skirts were either paired with biker jackets, or revamped with the aforementioned mesh fabrics worn upon bon ton shirts.

Jenny Packham’s plays of contrasts were also visible throughout her color palette of choice, which not only included vibrant oranges (which already seem to be one of next fall’s must-have colors), dreamy light blues and fiery reds, but also interesting color-blocking patterns, the accents of which were brightly highlighted by the silvery refinements of some of the pieces.

All of the figures, hues and patterns played an important role in working to enhance the collection, a choice we could figuratively describe as a way for Packham to imply that each British movement, legacy and cultural reference is equally important to (and wouldn’t be so if it wasn’t for) others – a philosophy we should transpose to a broader, international perspective, too.

Photos courtesy of Vogue