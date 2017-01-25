Jenny Packham’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Was Inspired by Debutante Balls

The Jenny Packham pre-fall 2017 collection features a variety of gemstone themed hues that was reportedly inspired by debutantes’ heirloom jewelry. The collection has already had stylists request a few looks for upcoming events, so the collection was not even seen in its entirety.

The inspiration for the collection is not at all surprising considering all the gown designs are incredibly impressive and beautiful. The variety of these colors is so incredible and ranges from rich deep gem-like hues to light crystalline and opalescent colors as well.

The perfect silhouettes for each material and the incredible draping, pleats, cut outs and slits are paired beautifully with layers and embellishments to create intricate and awe-inspiring designs. Every look is chic and upscale, perfect for any evening event – after-five occasions or special events. There is a dress for every style, a color for every comfort level and a design for every body type.

The collection managed to be interesting and sexy without being over the top risqué. The see-through material is carefully and beautifully placed, embellished for coverage and design in order to create the ideal appearance for each dress. The variety of length options and the movement of the material can help each look be perfect for whatever event you need to be dressed for.

The Jenny Packham pre-fall 2017 collection is rumored to be inspired by the time period around 1958 when debutante balls in the United Kingdom were banned as a tradition that sort of led to a great many of these looks. With the progression of the collection, the gowns did not get more and more detailed, but rather they showed that they were more varied and broadly designed to appeal to more people.

The range of styles goes from floating princess-style tulle to including the use of ultra soft and luxe faux fur, spangles, and suggestive embroidery that enhances the shape as well. The use of these different design elements is so thoroughly and creatively implemented that the styles of gown range from delicate to bombshell and edgy.

The Jenny Packham customer is clearly well dressed and tasteful, and it is no surprise that many of the looks worn on the red carpets have been from collections that did not even overlap! For example, Gillian Anderson, Kristen Bell and the currently very popular Millie Bobby Brown, one of the young stars of the Netflix Original Series Stranger Things have all worn stunning Jenny Packham gowns on the Golden Globes red carpet.

So many different options and delightfully beautiful designs are chosen for red carpets throughout the year that multiple options being Jenny Peckham gowns means that choosing one yourself puts you in excellent, stylish company.

Photos courtesy of Vogue